Greg McElroy reveals college football's top 3 disappointments after Week 5
ESPN analyst Greg McElroy considered the month of September on the Always College Football podcast and named a trio of disappointments from the season to date. McElroy's picks considered both the weight of preseason expectation and performance on the field to date. Here's a rundown of his three disappointments of the season... and why they're on the list.
Clemson
I had them preseason No. 1. Totally missed on this one, completely. I look at their quarterback in Cade Klubnik, who I thought was going to be one of the best quarterbacks in college football. That hasn't materialized this year. I thought defensively, they'd be able to disrupt the opposing quarterbacks' timing and rhythm. That hasn't happened as often as I hoped. They haven't been very balanced offensively. Across the board, they're just a little out of sorts.... They are a far way away from where I thought they'd be, coming into the season.- Greg McElroy
Clemson's offense has struggled tremendously in a 1-3 start, with the Tigers averaging 19.8 points per game and Klubnik ranking near the bottom of the ACC in most passing stats with six touchdowns and four interceptions. The defensive concerns have popped up as well, with opposing passers hitting a higher passing rating against Clemson's defense than Klubnik has compiled on his side. Syracuse's 363-yard, three-score game wasn't a good sign for Dabo Swinney's struggling team.
Penn State
When I look at Penn State, they look exactly like they looked at times last year. That, to me, is what's been disappointing. I have not seen the crazy progress offensively. I have not seen a newfound commitment to creating explosive plays offensively. I have not seen great progress made by Drew Allar, their quarterback. In some areas, I think he's kind of regressed in a couple spots as well. I think Penn State has everything in front of them, but I had them No. 2 in the preseason, and right now, I wouldn't have them top 10.- Greg McElroy
While McElroy went on to praise the Penn State defense, his offensive critique rings true. Drew Allar's 6.8 yards per pass attempt has him ranked 14th in QB rating among Big Ten passers. Penn State's 14 plays of 20+ yards so far this season ranks them tied for 14th in the Big Ten in that category. Considering that Allar and the Nittany Lion offense have faced Nevada, Florida International, and FCS Villanova during that 3-1 run, it doesn't bode well for Big Ten play.
Florida
I had them at No. 16 in the preseason. To start the way they've started is really disappointing. I don't think I had them winning at LSU on the road, wouldn't have had them winning at Miami.... But losing to USF and the big issue at Florida is how out of sorts they look offensively. Their identity has been running the football, and they haven't been elite running the football. I thought their quarterback, D.J. Lagway, was a top-10 quarterback coming into the season. He hasn't play that way, not even close to being able to reach his potential.- Greg McElroy
After a 55-0 win to open the season against FCS Long Island, Florida's offense has been miserable. With a total of 33 points scored, the losses to USF, LSU, and Miami have been painful. The Miami game featured a 141 total yards performance, while Lagway threw five interceptions against LSU. Florida is ranked 115th in FBS in total offense (328.3 yards per game) and despite the incredibly easy opener, is 99th in scoring offense (22.0 ppg). Lagway has been particularly awful, although with poor protection and inconsistent receivers, there's more trouble for UF.