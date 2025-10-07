Greg McElroy reveals his top-ranked one-loss team after Week 6
In football, as in life, nobody is perfect. The good news is that in the College Football Playoff era, perfection really isn't required. While there are a select few teams across the college football landscape who are yet to be defeated (Miami, Ohio State), there are plenty of good teams-- plenty of Playoff-bound teams-- that have already taken a loss. On Always College Football, Greg McElroy named his best squad of those one-loss contenders-- his own alma mater, the Alabama Crimson Tide.
McElroy's take on Alabama
They have two really good wins-- one against the 4-1 Georgia Bulldogs at their place. And then Vanderbilt at home, who is 5-1. They did lose to Florida State, and they'll get another opportunity this weekend to take on a top 15 team by going up to Columbia, Missouri to take on the Missouri Tigers.- Greg McElroy
Again, McElroy's notice of Alabama isn't surprising, as he played for the Tide from 2007 to 2010 under coach Nick Saban. But there's more than favoritism going as McElroy picked the Tide atop his one-loss teams.
Alabama resurrected its season after the disappointing opening loss to Florida State by ending Georgia's 33-game home winning streak, then the nation's longest. While the Tide were favored at home against Vanderbilt, the relative ease with which Alabama clamped down on Vandy QB Diego Pavia was noteworthy. Alabama took a 30-14 win after forcing a pair of Pavia turnovers in the Alabama red zone that changed the flow of the game.
ESPN's FPI rankings never really jumped off the Alabama bandwagon, with the Tide currently sitting at No. 3 in those rankings. Alabama's ranking is cued largely by what FPI finds as the No. 3 strength of schedule in the nation so far. Alabama's remaining strength of schedule ranks 12th overall.
Other 1-loss standouts
In putting Alabama atop his 1-loss teams, McElroy is ignoring some other quality candidates. Georgia, LSU, Tennessee, and Michigan are three of the other highly regarded one-loss teams. Of course, Georgia's only loss is to Alabama.