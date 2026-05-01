Greg McElroy Reveals Missing Piece in One SEC Powerhouse's National Title Chase

The Georgia Bulldogs are in a position most programs would envy, yet it is one that feels unfamiliar in Athens.

They are still winning at a high level, still recruiting as well as anyone in the country and still firmly in the championship conversation. At the same time, the tone surrounding the program has shifted. It is no longer defined purely by dominance. There is now an undercurrent of doubt.

That doubt is rooted in expectations created by Kirby Smart.

Back-to-back national championships in 2021 and 2022 established Georgia as the standard in college football. The roster depth, physical style and overall consistency suggested the program was positioned to control the sport for years.

That kind of success does more than win titles. It raises the bar for what qualifies as success moving forward. Since then, the results have remained strong but incomplete.

Georgia has secured top-four seeds and first-round byes in each of the last two seasons, reinforcing its place among the elite. However, it has not won a College Football Playoff game during that stretch. For most programs, simply reaching that stage would be an achievement. For Georgia, it has become a point of concern.

That contradiction is driving the current conversation.

The focus entering 2026 centers on the offense. Gunner Stockton returns after a productive season in which he accounted for more than 30 total touchdowns. His dual-threat ability provides flexibility and gives Georgia options in how it structures its attack. Production is not the issue. Execution in critical moments is.

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) passes the ball under pressure. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The concern lies with the pieces around him.

Georgia’s receiving corps struggled to produce consistently last season. Only one receiver surpassed 360 yards, and that player is no longer on the roster.

That lack of proven production creates uncertainty, particularly in high-leverage situations where precision in the passing game is required. Without reliable targets, the offense risks becoming predictable.

That predictability becomes magnified in the postseason, where margins are smaller, and opponents are better equipped to exploit weaknesses. It is one thing to move the ball during the regular season. It is another to execute in the fourth quarter of a playoff game when every decision carries weight.

Greg McElroy framed that concern clearly on "Always College Football."

"We need to see Stockton threading the needle on a back shoulder throw to (Isiah) Canion on a third and eight in the fourth quarter of a College Football Playoff game with the game on the line," McElroy said. "We need to see him make that designed throw. Not the improvised throw. That's the question. Can Gunner Stockton become that guy?"

That distinction matters.

Improvisation can win games, but championships often come down to execution within structure. The ability to deliver in those moments is what separates very good teams from title winners. Georgia has been close. It has not cleared that final hurdle recently. That is why the conversation around the program has changed.

The foundation remains intact. The talent is still there. The expectation is still championship or bust. The difference is that there are now specific questions that need to be answered, particularly on offense.

Georgia is not chasing relevance. It is chasing a return to certainty.

The path back to the top may come down to whether its passing game can deliver when it matters most.