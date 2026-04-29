Paul Finebaum Names SEC Powerhouse With a Favorable Schedule

The Georgia Bulldogs are in a position that feels both familiar and uncomfortable at the same time. Georgia continues to win games, stack elite recruiting classes and compete at the top of the SEC standings every season.

However, the conversation around Georgia has shifted from dominance to doubt as the 2026 college football season approaches.

That shift is not about a collapse. It is about expectations changing after sustained success under Kirby Smart. Georgia won back-to-back national championships in 2021 and 2022, establishing itself as the premier program in college football during that stretch.

Those titles raised the bar to a level where anything short of a College Football Playoff win now feels like a disappointment.

Since that championship run, Georgia has remained elite but has not finished the job. The Bulldogs have earned top-four seeds and first-round byes in the College Football Playoff in each of the last two seasons.

Despite those advantages, Georgia has failed to win a playoff game, creating a narrative that the program is slipping, even if only slightly.

That narrative is what makes Georgia one of the most fascinating teams heading into 2026. The roster still features top-tier talent, and the program remains one of the most stable in the country.

At the same time, the inability to capitalize in the postseason has created questions about whether Georgia can still be considered the clear standard in college football.

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart reacts on the field. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Part of the optimism surrounding Georgia in 2026 comes from its schedule. On “The Paul Finebaum Show,” the SEC analyst pointed out that Georgia benefits from a relatively manageable path compared to other SEC contenders.

A favorable schedule can play a major role in positioning a team for another College Football Playoff appearance.

"I like Georgia a lot," Finebaum said. "... Everything about I mean we talked to Connor Riley. He said the only thing he's a little worried about is wide receiver. But, I like their schedule, frankly... I don't see that schedule doing them in."

That does not mean the schedule is easy, but it is navigable for a program of Georgia’s caliber. The Bulldogs will face the Oklahoma Sooners, Alabama Crimson Tide and Ole Miss Rebels during the regular season.

Two of those matchups come on the road, which adds difficulty, but the overall slate lacks the week-to-week gauntlet that can derail even elite teams.

A manageable schedule combined with elite talent is usually a formula for success in college football. For Georgia, it could be the path back to the top of the sport. It also creates an opportunity to reset the narrative that has formed over the past two seasons.

That is ultimately what is at stake for the Bulldogs in 2026. This is not just about making the College Football Playoff again. It is about winning once it gets there and proving that the program is still capable of finishing at the highest level.

If Georgia capitalizes, the doubts will disappear quickly, and the Bulldogs will once again be viewed as the standard. If the postseason struggles continue, the questions will only grow louder.

For a program that once looked untouchable, that is the reality of where things stand.