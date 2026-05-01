Greg McElroy Reveals the X-Factor for One SEC Contender

Spring practice always brings optimism across college football, but for the Tennessee Volunteers, it brings something else. It brings pressure. After a step back in 2025, this is a program that no longer has the luxury of patience.

The 2026 season is not about development. It is about response. Tennessee went from a College Football Playoff team in 2024 to an eight-win team in 2025, and that kind of regression changes expectations quickly.

The biggest reason for that drop was obvious. The defense collapsed. What was once a top-10 unit turned into one of the worst defenses in the country, falling all the way to No. 92. That is not a minor issue. That is the kind of failure that forces immediate change.

Tennessee defensive coordinator Jim Knowles during the Vols' first spring football practice in Knoxville. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That change came with the hiring of Jim Knowles, one of the most respected defensive minds in the sport. His track record speaks for itself, and his system has produced elite results at multiple stops. On paper, this looks like the exact move Tennessee needed.

But this is where the situation becomes complicated. Knowles does not run a simple system. His defenses are detailed, layered and demanding. They require discipline, communication and time. Time is something Tennessee may not have.

That is what Greg McElroy identified on "Always College Football," as the biggest question facing Tennessee entering the 2026 season.

"The question for Tennessee is whether Knowles can compress what might in some cases take a couple of years into one year when the defense can be good enough in year one to carry a young quarterback through some of those difficult weeks," McElroy said.

"If Knowles is elite in Year 1, then Tennessee is a team that can win eight, nine or 10 games... But if it takes a couple of years, then you are looking at seven or eight."

That quote defines the entire season. This is not about whether the system works. It is about when it works. There is a massive difference between a defense that clicks immediately and one that takes time to develop.

If the defense improves quickly, Tennessee becomes dangerous again. A competent defense paired with an already capable offense gives this team a path back into the playoff conversation. That is the ceiling, and it is not unrealistic if the transition is smooth.

If it does not, the outcome is just as clear. Another season stuck in the middle. Another year of asking what went wrong. Another reminder that potential means nothing without execution.

This is why the 2026 season feels so pivotal. Tennessee is not rebuilding. It is recalibrating. Programs that expect to compete at a high level do not get multiple years to fix glaring issues.

The defense will determine everything. It will decide whether Tennessee returns to being a contender or remains a team that cannot get out of its own way.

That is the reality. And there is no hiding from it.