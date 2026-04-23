Paul Finebaum Names Major SEC Program With the Easiest Schedule in the Conference

The Alabama Crimson Tide will enter the 2026 season with something it did not fully have a year ago.

Opportunity.

After an 11-4 campaign in Year 2 under Kalen DeBoer, Alabama showed progress by reaching the SEC championship game and returning to the College Football Playoff. On the surface, that is a successful season. At Alabama, it is not enough.

A 38-3 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers in the playoff semifinals overshadowed much of that progress. It was not just a loss. It was a performance that raised legitimate concerns about whether the program can still meet the standard set during the Nick Saban era.

That is why 2026 feels different. This is no longer about gradual improvement. It is about proof.

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer watches in the second half. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One factor working in Alabama’s favor is its schedule. On "The Paul Finebaum Show," the SEC Network analyst pointed out that Alabama may have one of the more manageable paths in the SEC.

"Alabama may have fared better than anyone in the league," Finebaum said.

"They have a pretty manageable schedule. Certainly, the tough end of it is Georgia. That is understandable. But Alabama's record against Georgia lately has been pretty good. Here's the key... Alabama has five road games, but could they be any better than Kentucky, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt... the toughest one is LSU."

That assessment is not without merit.

The Crimson Tide avoids matchups with the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns, two teams widely viewed as contenders. That alone removes significant obstacles from their path.

They also draw several key opponents at home, including the Georgia Bulldogs, Texas A&M Aggies, South Carolina Gamecocks and Auburn Tigers. Playing those games at Bryant-Denny Stadium provides a clear advantage.

Even so, labeling the schedule as easy would be a mistake.

Alabama has struggled in certain road environments. Recent losses in Knoxville against the Tennessee Volunteers and a defeat at Vanderbilt Commodores serve as reminders that no game can be taken for granted. Road trips to the LSU Tigers and the Kentucky Wildcats also present challenges, even if they appear manageable on paper.

There is also the matter of redemption. Alabama gets the Florida State Seminoles at home after losing that matchup on the road last season. That game offers an early opportunity to set the tone.

Still, the conversation ultimately comes back to expectations. A favorable schedule does not guarantee success. It simply removes excuses.

DeBoer was hired to sustain excellence, not to oversee a transition period defined by near misses and moral victories. The foundation appears to be in place, but the results must follow.

That is what makes this season so important.

If Alabama capitalizes on its schedule and takes the next step, it will reinforce the belief that the program remains among the elite. If it falls short, the questions surrounding DeBoer will only grow louder.

At a place where the standard is championships, time moves quickly. And for Alabama, the window to prove it still belongs at the top is already starting to narrow.