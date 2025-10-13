Greg McElroy names three of his favorite college football teams this year
Greg McElroy spent part of his Sunday episode of Always College Football highlighting three programs that have caught his eye this season: Ohio State, Texas A&M, and Texas Tech. All three have impressed the ESPN analyst with dominant play, disciplined defenses, and a knack for executing in big moments.
McElroy said he’s been struck by how consistently each has controlled its matchups. Whether it’s Ohio State’s suffocating defense, Texas A&M’s balance under Mike Elko, or Texas Tech’s explosive ground attack, these programs have shown a level of performance that makes them must-watch teams every weekend.
“Another week and another dominant performance from Ohio State, Texas A&M, and Texas Tech,” McElroy said. “It is unbelievable, guys. I’m watching these teams every week. These are three of my favorites. I have had such a joy watching these games that these teams have played these last couple weeks.”
Ohio State Extends Its Dominant Run Behind Historic Defense
Ohio State’s defense continues to define the season. The top-ranked Buckeyes moved to 6–0 with a 34–16 road win over Illinois, marking their 14th straight victory as the No. 1 team in the AP poll, the longest such streak in school history.
McElroy pointed out how remarkable it is that this defense got better after losing eight starters to the NFL Draft. “They’ve allowed 41 points this season defensively,” he said. “That’s under seven points per game. That’s their fewest allowed since 1975 in the first six games of the season. Whatever Ohio State’s doing, just keep rinse and repeat.”
Against Illinois, quarterback Julian Sayin threw for two touchdowns while C.J. Donaldson ran for two more. Ohio State capitalized on three turnovers, turning them into 21 points. Defensive back Davison Igbinosun had four pass breakups, continuing a season-long trend of shutdown secondary play.
Coach Ryan Day praised the team’s mindset. “They’re competitive. They’re edgy. They like these types of environments,” he said. “They expect to win all the time.”
The Buckeyes will play Wisconsin on the road Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.
Texas A&M Continues Its Perfect Start Behind Balanced Team Play
Texas A&M stayed unbeaten at 6–0 with a 34–17 win over Florida, their best start since 2016. McElroy called the Aggies “really solid on both sides of the ball” and highlighted their ability to dominate defensively. “They were disciplined,” he said. “Florida was able to move the ball at least early, and then they kind of buckled down the hatches and things started to flow in their favor.”
Quarterback Marcel Reed threw for 234 yards and a touchdown and ran for another, showing poise throughout. The defense was exceptional on third down, holding the Gators to 1-for-10 conversions, continuing a season trend of shutting opponents down in key moments.
Coach Mike Elko credited his team’s focus. “This doesn’t mean anything if we don’t finish,” Elko said. “We’re really excited with where we are, but we’re nowhere yet.”
The Aggies’ balanced play has them firmly in the playoff conversation. Their next test comes against Arkansas at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Texas Tech Establishes Ground Identity In Big 12 Race
Texas Tech put together one of the most complete performances of the season in a 42–17 win over Kansas, a victory that solidified their position as the Big 12’s team to beat. The Red Raiders rushed for 372 yards, including 263 from Cameron Dickey, who had never eclipsed 100 yards in a game before Saturday.
McElroy called the performance “clinic work” and said Texas Tech is playing at a championship level. “It’s Texas Tech’s world and everyone else in the Big 12 is just currently living in it,” he said.
Even with quarterback Behren Morton leaving the game with an injury, backup Will Hammond stepped in and scored twice. The defense matched the offense’s dominance, sacking Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels eight times and holding the Jayhawks to fewer than two yards per carry.
Coach Joey McGuire praised his team’s preparation. “We felt like we could run the football against these guys,” McGuire said. “Cam got the majority of the load and the offensive line really played well tonight in the run game.”
The Red Raiders will travel to face No. 21 Arizona State on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. ET on Fox.