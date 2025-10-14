Greg McElroy names undefeated program at risk to suffer first loss in Week 8
Georgia Tech has been one of the most surprising stories of the 2025 college football season. The Yellow Jackets have sprinted to a 6-0 start, rising to No. 12 in the AP Poll behind a balanced offense and an improving defense. They are bowl eligible before Halloween for the first time in over a decade and have done so while building quiet momentum in the ACC.
That run of success, however, is now facing a serious test. On his ESPN podcast Always College Football, analyst Greg McElroy said he expects Georgia Tech’s unbeaten start to end Saturday when the team visits Duke. The Blue Devils are 4-2 and have been dominant offensively during a three-game win streak.
“At number 14 [in my college football rankings], it’s the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. They’re 6-0. [Their] strength of the schedule is not great. Their best win is against a 4-2 Wake Forest team. Clemson’s 3-3. That was a good win as well. They’re at Duke this week. And guess what? They’re an underdog. They also get Georgia at season’s end. So I think Georgia Tech right now, yes, they’re at 14. Yes, they deserve to be at 14. They’re undefeated. I think they could fall here pretty quickly, though, especially if they don’t get a win this week at Duke.”
McElroy’s comments capture the balance of praise and caution surrounding Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets have been efficient on offense and improved defensively, but their schedule strength and turnover issues have created skepticism about how long their run can last.
Duke’s Offensive Surge Makes It a Threat
Duke’s offensive numbers tell the story of a program trending upward. The Blue Devils are averaging 467 yards and 36.5 points per game, ranking inside the top 25 nationally in both categories. Quarterback Darian Mensah has thrown for 1,838 yards and 15 touchdowns with only two interceptions. His accuracy (69.8%) has been key in helping Duke control games early and limit mistakes.
Running back Nate Sheppard has rushed for 447 yards and four scores, while wide receiver Cooper Barkate leads the team with 475 receiving yards. Over their past three games, Duke has averaged 42.7 points, outscoring opponents by more than three touchdowns per contest.
The Blue Devils’ defense, though inconsistent, has done enough to support the offense. They have forced turnovers at a top-20 national rate and have relied on their front seven to limit explosive plays.
The matchup against Georgia Tech presents an opportunity for Duke to make a statement at home in what could become a defining ACC game for both teams.
Georgia Tech’s Balance Will Be Tested
Georgia Tech’s rise has been built around quarterback Haynes King, who has accounted for 13 total touchdowns while completing over 70% of his passes. King has been equally dangerous as a runner, adding 440 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. Running back Malachi Hosley provides a spark in the backfield, averaging 11.7 yards per carry in last week’s win over Virginia Tech.
Head coach Brent Key praised his team’s consistency after the 35-20 victory over the Hokies, saying his players continue to “crave the work and preparation.” Georgia Tech’s offense ranks 13th nationally in total yards per game and converts nearly half of its third downs. Its defense, while allowing 358.3 yards per game, has been solid against the pass and strong in red-zone situations.
Still, the matchup against Duke presents unique challenges. The Blue Devils’ turnover margin (+5) contrasts sharply with Georgia Tech’s (-3), and Duke’s offensive tempo could expose Georgia Tech’s 105th-ranked run defense. Playing in Durham will also test the Yellow Jackets’ discipline, as they rank 68th in penalty yards per game.
McElroy’s prediction underscores the fragile nature of an unbeaten season. Georgia Tech’s first 6-0 start since 2011 has put them back in the national conversation, but sustaining that success in ACC play requires a different level of consistency. Duke’s offensive rhythm, combined with home-field advantage, makes Saturday’s game one of Week 8’s most compelling matchups.
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will face the Duke Blue Devils on the road Saturday at noon ET on ESPN.