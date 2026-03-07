College Football Fans Divided After Greg Sankey’s Request to Donald Trump

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey joined President Donald Trump and other high-profile sports leaders at the White House on Friday for a roundtable titled Saving College Sports. The meeting focused on the lack of regulation surrounding Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) and the high frequency of player transfers.

Sankey’s appearance sparked immediate debate among college football fans across the country. While some supporters appreciate the push for national standards, others criticize the request for federal intervention in what was previously a self-governed system.

The commissioner’s plea highlights a growing divide between those seeking traditional stability and those favoring maximum athlete mobility. This discussion now affects every NCAA conference as the White House prepares a potential executive order to address the industry.

Why college football fans are reacting to Greg Sankey's request for federal help

During the roundtable, Sankey emphasized that the current model is unsustainable for long-term athlete development. He noted that the lack of uniform rules creates an uneven playing field across different states and conferences.

"When I line up at kickoff, at tip-off, or I put my cleats in the starting blocks at a track and field meet, I want to know the people in other uniforms from other teams in other states and other campuses are held to the same standards and the same rules to which I am being held," Sankey said.

However, many fans feel this move is an admission of failure by college leadership. One social media user suggested the commissioner is prioritizing his own legacy, stating, "The SEC can do better than Sankey. All he cares about is HIS brand, not the SEC’s."

Others viewed the event with skepticism about the participants' knowledge. One user commented that the meeting was "embarrassing," critiquing the group for "blaming SCOTUS, rather than the actual federal statute they interpreted and applied."

Today, @SEC Commissioner @GregSankey called for non-partisan collaboration to strengthen college sports at the @WhiteHouse Saving College Sports Roundtable. pic.twitter.com/fHc8CfxMVz — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) March 7, 2026

Sankey expressed concern that frequent transfers and NIL opportunities are overshadowing the educational mission of college athletics. He cited a basketball player in his league who is currently on his sixth campus as evidence of the system's interruption.

"Being part of a community when you transfer that much doesn't happen, and building a legacy is overrun by the next Name, Image, and Likeness opportunity," Sankey stated. He argued that the issue is nonpartisan and vital for the survival of Olympic and women's sports.

The SEC leader pointed out that over $2.3 billion was spent in the 2024 fiscal year to support Olympic sports across the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, and SEC. He highlighted that 219 US medalists in Paris went through the college system.

Here’s the moment in this afternoon’s roundtable when Greg Sankey informed Donald Trump about the Supreme Court’s 9-0 decision in 2021 that opened NIL. https://t.co/ZXBxGEZvdH pic.twitter.com/vgQ58kYC0t — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) March 7, 2026

"We cannot go on longer in these circumstances," Sankey said. "This is not about revenue. This is about structures and national standards for eligibility, for transfers, for medical care and mental wellness care, and for transparency and accountability around Name, Image, and Likeness activity."

Another user on X argued that the leadership is out of touch with the reality of the business: "Successful business models don’t create rules based on the 1%; they build solutions for the 99%."

President Trump responded by promising an executive order within one week to address these concerns. The SEC will see its next major athletic milestone when spring football practices begin across various campuses in March.