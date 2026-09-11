Heated Debate Erupts Between Paul Finebaum and Stephen A. Smith Over LSU Controversy

The battle over NFL training camp invitees getting another year of college football eligibility nearly created a civil war within the realm of SEC sports. Long the most powerful conference in college football, the SEC not only sued member LSU, but indicated that it would consider expelling the Tigers from the conference if the other SEC members so voted. LSU backed down, but the underlying politics created a fasctinating debate, particularly among a couple of always opinionated ESPN talking heads.

Finebaum Has Enough

Finebaum argued that LSU's aggressive tactics created a situation in which the SEC had to be willing to act strongly-- and that the league was acting legitimately in doing so. The Tigers drew headlines and ultimately litigation from indicating an early intention in playing a pair of NFL training camp invitees on their 2026 roster. Lane Kiffin even alluded to the situation in his Week 1 halftime interview. Mark down Finebaum with those who say enough from the Tigers was enough.

"The SEC can survive and will survive without LSU… this is about the future of college sports right here and the commissioner and 15 other presidents are sending a message" – Paul Finebaum https://t.co/gjxfU72V6L pic.twitter.com/I522d8Vu4L — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 9, 2026

"The SEC can survive and will survive without LSU," said Finebaum. "This is about the future of college sports right here. The commissioner and 15 other Presidents are sending a message-- 'You guys are spitting in our face and we're going to throw you out if you don't sit down and get along.'... This is not sabre-rattling and this is not a joke."

Smith Argues Back

Stephen A. Smith argued with Finebaum, but not as much on the underlying merits of LSU's conduct as that the school didn't deserve the type of public condemnation that the SEC is inflicting. LSU chose not to roster Dae'Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris, and Smith argued that the growing tide of legal decisions allowing extra eligibility, combined with the ultimate complaince of LSU, indicated that the SEC's wrath was unjustified.

"Let me be very, very clear. I am in no way saying nor encouraging Lane Kiffin to break rules," said Smith. "The issue is that there was clearly an avenue for him to do what he was doing, and then, the SEC stepped in and said no. When they said no, what happened? Did it happen? No. Did he put them on the roster? No.... That's the point. My point is they made noise, he backed down, he said it isn't worth it. But clearly, he thought there was an avenue in order to do it and to do it legally. That's the issue."

This followed an initial outburst from Smith in which he advised the SEC to "sit your ass down."

The SEC ultimately backtracked on discussion of penalties like explusion, but has indicated that it may yet pursue other disciplinary actions against LSU.