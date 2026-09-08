SEC Makes Major Move After Filing Federal Lawsuit Against Lane Kiffin and LSU

The game of chicken between LSU and the SEC just took a very serious step forward, and now the school’s membership in the conference is theoretically up for grabs.

The previously unthinkable prospect of LSU not being a member of the SEC is now officially on the table after the conference filed an amendment to its lawsuit against the school and coach, according to ESPN.

Part of that amendment could prove historic: the SEC is seeking the legal authority to expel LSU from the conference.

Will the SEC Actually Boot LSU?

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Right now, it doesn’t look like that way.

Current reporting suggests the SEC will not actually take the unprecedented step of booting LSU from their ranks as a member.

But the fact of the filing itself does seem to reveal how serious the conference is in trying to enforce its new rule that prohibits schools from bringing former pro players onto their rosters, something LSU has made no secret it wants to do.

What the SEC Says About It

The conference has “filed a request for a temporary restraining order in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Alabama to protect the right of the Conference and its member institutions to govern themselves,” the SEC said in a statement.

The conference went further, saying that it has the right to establish, “through agreed-upon governance procedures, the rules under which they voluntarily compete and to expect those rules to be followed.”

SEC to LSU: We Mean Business

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Those comments were of course directed at LSU and Kiffin, who took quick advantage of a recent court ruling allowing some players who were on pro rosters to return to college.

In taking this most recent step, the SEC is sending a statement to LSU, and anyone else in the conference, that they will do anything to protect their ability to enforce their own rules, in this case the one the league passed that prevents member schools from rostering former pro players.

But then another court intervention prevented the SEC from enforcing its rule, theoretically allowing LSU or any other program from signing former pro players to their rosters, although the Tigers are yet to actually add those prospects to their team just yet as they await a resolution.

What Happens Next?

In the filing, the SEC said its leadership will meet on Thursday to debate whether to terminate LSU as a member of the conference, according to Section 3.1.5 of the SEC Constitution and Bylaws, giving them the “power and authority with respect to all affairs of the Conference of any type or nature whatsoever.”

SEC rules say a vote of at least two-thirds of all the school presidents or chancellors is needed to kick a school out of the conference. We’ll see who has the votes this week.

(Thamel)