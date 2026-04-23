Heather Dinich Identifies Why College Football Coaches Are Worried About Their Jobs Now More Than Ever

The 2025 offseason revealed something college football can no longer ignore. The pressure on head coaches has reached a breaking point.

Following the season, there were 30 head coaching openings across the FBS, a number that reflects more than just the usual cycle of firings and career moves. It highlights a growing reality in the sport. Patience is disappearing.

Programs such as the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Auburn Tigers, Florida Gators, Penn State Nittany Lions, Virginia Tech Hokies, UCLA Bruins and Oklahoma State Cowboys were all part of a coaching carousel that felt more chaotic than usual.

That level of turnover is not sustainable, and it is not accidental.

Former Oklahoma State Cowboys coach Mike Gundy on the sidelines. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

On "The Paul Finebaum Show," Heather Dinich pointed directly to the cause.

"These coaches are concerned about their careers and their jobs," Dinich said. "We just went through the biggest coaching carousel any of us has probably ever seen as a direct result of coaches getting fired for not getting into the College Football Playoff."

The College Football Playoff has changed expectations across the sport. When the system included only two teams, most programs operated with a realistic understanding of their ceiling. Competing for a national title every year was not an expectation. It was an exception.

That mindset is gone.

With a 12-team playoff and potential expansion to 16 or even 24, more programs believe they should be in the mix. That belief has created a new standard, one where missing the playoffs is increasingly viewed as failure rather than a reflection of competitive reality.

Layer on the impact of NIL and the transfer portal, and the timeline for success has accelerated even further.

Coaches are no longer given multiple seasons to build a roster, develop players and establish a culture. They are expected to produce results immediately. If they do not, there is another candidate ready to take their place. That environment is changing the job itself.

The role of a head coach has expanded beyond strategy and leadership. It now includes roster management, fundraising, recruiting coordination and navigating constant player movement. The workload has increased, while the margin for error has shrunk. That combination is not sustainable without adjustment.

If programs are going to demand immediate success, they must also provide the resources necessary to support it. Expanding recruiting departments, investing in personnel staff and building infrastructure around the head coach are no longer optional. They are essential. Without that support, the risk is clear.

The sport could begin to lose experienced and capable coaches who no longer see the role as manageable or rewarding. Opportunities in the NFL or even early retirement become more appealing when the college game no longer resembles what they signed up for.

College football is evolving rapidly. The expectations placed on coaches are evolving with it.

The question is whether programs will adapt their support systems to match those expectations or continue down a path where turnover becomes the norm and stability becomes the exception.