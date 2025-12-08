The 2025 College Football Playoff field was unveiled at noon EDT on Sunday.

Of the many difficult decisions made by the College Football Playoff committee, none was more notable than its decision to award bids to Miami (No. 10), Tulane (No. 11) and James Madison (No. 12) over Notre Dame, which sat at No. 11 in the final College Football Playoff rankings.

In response to the committee's decision to exclude it from the College Football Playoff, Notre Dame declined any potential bowl bids as a form of protest.

"As a team, we've decided to withdraw our name from consideration from a bowl game following the 2025 season. We appreciate all the support from our families and fans, and we're hoping to bring the 12th national title to South Bend in 2026." Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball on X)

The decision sparked an online discourse about the potential precedent for future dismissal of bowl bids in college football. One proponent of Notre Dame's decision was former Baylor and Heisman-winning quarterback and current FOX Sports college football analyst Robert Griffin III.

"I don't blame Notre Dame one bit for deciding not to play in a Bowl Game when they should have been playing for a chance to win the National Championship in the College Football Playoff." Robert Griffin III (@RGIII on X)

I don’t blame Notre Dame one bit for deciding not to play in a Bowl Game when they should have been playing for a chance to win the National Championship in the College Football Playoff. pic.twitter.com/TgB0kAn85r — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 7, 2025

Declining a bowl bid was not the only step in Notre Dame's efforts to secure a better future for the program. Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports and On3 reported that Notre Dame is guaranteed a College Football Playoff bid if it is ranked No. 12 or higher in the final poll beginning in 2026, per Notre Dame athletics director Pete Bevacqua.

"A newsy wrinkle from Bevacqua: As part of an MOU signed last spring, Notre Dame is assured of a CFP berth if it is ranked in the top 12 starting next year." Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger on X)

A newsy wrinkle from Bevacqua: As part of an MOU signed last spring, Notre Dame is assured of a CFP berth if it is ranked in the top 12 starting next year.



If this year’s situation unfolds next year, the final at-large team (Miami) would have gotten bumped for No. 11 Notre Dame. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 7, 2025

Notre Dame is one of three Power Four programs to decline a bowl bid in 2025. The other two are Iowa State (8-4) and Kansas State (6-6), both of which opted out of bowl bids in the wake of head coaching changes.