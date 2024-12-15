Heisman Trophy winner, full ballot for 2024 college football season
The votes are in and counted, and college football has handed out its most prestigious individual honor: the 2024 Heisman Trophy goes to ...
Colorado wide receiver and defensive back Travis Hunter was named the Heisman Trophy award winner for the 2024 season, becoming the 90th player to receive the sport’s greatest award.
And he became the first-ever two-way player to win the Heisman Trophy since Michigan star Charles Woodson made that history in 1997.
Here’s your look at the full Heisman Trophy vote for the 2024 season, according to the Heisman Trust.
-
Winner: Travis Hunter
Colorado wide receiver, defensive back
What he did: 92 catches for 1,152 yards, 14 touchdowns, 81 tackles, 24 pass defenses, 4 interceptions, 1 forced fumble
Few players in college football have received more of a national spotlight, and none were more deserving, as Hunter quickly emerged as the most gifted athlete in the country, logging full-time snaps on offense and defense and proving himself a game-changer on both sides of the field.
If the interception total seems low, it’s only a tribute to Hunter’s coverage ability, as opposing teams simply stopped targeting him, effectively surrendering that portion of the field to him.
Offensively, he finished with the second-most touchdown catches among Power Four receivers, all while playing by far the most snaps of any player in the country.
-
2. Ashton Jeanty
Boise State tailback
What he did: 344 carries for 2,497 yards, averaging 7.3 yards per carry, for 29 rush touchdowns
Jeanty chased history all season long, and nearly caught it, finishing fourth all-time in total single-season rushing yards, placing fifth all-time with 2,613 scrimmage yards, and is ninth with 30 scrimmage touchdowns in a single season in NCAA history.
-
3. Dillon Gabriel
Oregon quarterback
What he did: 297 of 406 (73.2%) passing for 3,558 yards, 28 touchdowns, 6 interceptions
Gabriel ranks second nationally in completion percentage, fifth in completions, seventh in passer rating, seventh in total touchdowns, and 10thh in passing yards per game.
And in the process, he broke the NCAA all-time record for total touchdowns (187), currently ranks second with 18,423 career passing yards, and with 19,675 total yards, moving just 2 TD passes away from breaking the career TD passing record currently held by Case Keenum.
-
4. Cam Ward
Miami quarterback
What he did: 293 for 435 (67.4%) passing for 4,123 yards, 36 touchdowns, 7 interceptions
Ward is the first Heisman finalist from Miami since Ken Dorsey, and earned a place after ranking first nationally in passing touchdowns, second in passing yardage, and fifth in passer rating, leading an offense that was 2nd in passing output and first in FBS with 47 points per game.
-
2024 Heisman Trophy vote
First-place votes and total points in parentheses
- Travis Hunter (552, 2,231)
- Ashton Jeanty (309, 2,017)
- Dillon Gabriel (29, 516)
- Cam Ward (6, 229)
- Cam Skattebo (3, 170)
- Bryson Daily (3, 69)
- Tyler Warren (1, 52)
- Shedeur Sanders (1, 47)
- Kurtis Rourke (2, 22)
- Kyle McCord (0, 9)
-
5. Cam Skattebo
Arizona State tailback
What he did: 263 carries for 1,568 yards, averaging 6.0 yards per carry, for 19 touchdowns
Skattebo eclipsed 100 yards rushing in seven games this season and at least 199 scrimmage yards in seven contests, emerging as the engine behind the Sun Devils’ offense, scoring in all but two games, becoming the first ASU player to go over 2,000 total yards in a season.
-
6. Bryson Daily
Army quarterback
What he did: 45 of 78 (57.7%) passing for 877 yards, 8 touchdowns, 1 interception; 264 rushes for 1,480 yards, 5.6 yard per carry average, 29 rush touchdowns
Army’s quarterback ranks No. 9 nationally among all players in rushing yardage, and by far the most among quarterbacks, while sitting fourth with 134.5 yards per game, tying Jeanty for the most touchdowns on the ground.
-
7. Tyler Warren
Penn State tight end
What he did: 88 catches for 1,062 yards, 6 touchdowns; 23 rushes for 191 yards, 8.3 yards per carry, 4 rush touchdowns
Penn State’s do-everything player on offense, Warren set school and Big Ten single-season records for receptions and yards by a tight end, posting 16 grabs of 20-plus yards and 3 rushes of 20-plus yards while going over 100 receiving yards in four games.
The play that defined Warren’s season came in a dramatic overtime win at USC, when he lined up at center, snapping the ball to a backup quarterback, and then catching his 32-yard touchdown pass.
-
8. Shedeur Sanders
Colorado quarterback
What he did: 337 for 454 (74.2%) passing for 3,926 yards, 35 touchdowns, 8 interceptions
Sanders basically was the Buffaloes’ offense, which ranked dead last in rushing nationally, leading FBS in completion percentage, and top-five in completions per game, passing touchdowns, passing yards per game, and overall pass efficiency.
Moreover, he was the only quarterback to achieve that kind of domination in the last decade since Joe Burrow and C.J. Stroud, and has thrown a touchdown in 48 straight games, the longest streak of any quarterback in NCAA Division I history.
-
9. Kurtis Rourke
Indiana quarterback
What he did: 202 for 287 (70.4%) passing for 2,827 yards with 27 touchdowns and 4 interceptions
The ex-Ohio quarterback made an immediate impact with the Hoosiers as a transfer, engineering an offense that was top 30 nationally in passing output and 2nd in FBS by averaging more than 43 points per game, enough for IU to make the College Football Playoff.
-
10. Kyle McCord
Syracuse quarterback
What he did: 367 for 558 (66.1%) passing for 4,326 yards with 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions
McCord didn’t waste any time establishing a place for himself at Syracuse after transferring in from Ohio State, setting single-season school passing records in yardage, completions, attempts, and passing touchdowns, and his yardage total was tops nationally.
-
Schools with most Heisman Trophy winners
Ohio State (7): Les Horvath 1944, Vic Janowicz 1950, Howard Cassady 1955, Archie Griffin 1974 and 1975, Eddie George 1995, Troy Smith 2006
Oklahoma (7): Billy Vessels 1952, Steve Owens 1969, Billy Sims 1978, Jason White 2003, Sam Bradford 2008, Baker Mayfield 2017, Kyler Murray 2018
Notre Dame (7): Angelo Bertelli 1943, John Lujack 1947, Leon Hart 1949, John Lattner 1953, Paul Hornung 1956, John Huarte 1964, Tim Brown 1987
USC (7): Mike Garrett 1965, O.J. Simpson 1968, Charles White 1979, Marcus Allen 1981, Carson Palmer 2002, Matt Leinart 2004, Caleb Williams 2022
Alabama (4): Mark Ingram 2009, Derrick Henry 2015, DeVonta Smith 2020, Bryce Young 2021
Auburn (3): Pat Sullivan 1971, Bo Jackson 1985, Cam Newton 2010
Army (3): Doc Blanchard 1945, Glenn Davis 1946, Pete Dawkins 1958
Florida (3): Steve Spurrier 1966, Danny Wuerffel 1996, Tim Tebow 2007
Florida State (3): Charlie Ward 1993, Chris Weinke 2000, Jameis Winston 2013
Michigan (3): Tom Harmon 1940, Desmond Howard 1991, Charles Woodson 1997
Nebraska (3): Johnny Rodgers 1972, Mike Rozier 1983, Eric Crouch 2001
-
Heisman Trophy winners
1930s
1935 Jay Berwanger, RB, Chicago
1936 Larry Kelley, TE, Yale
1937 Clinton Frank, HB, Yale
1938 Davey O'Brien, QB, TCU
1939 Nile Kinnick, RB, Iowa
-
1940s
1940 Tom Harmon, RB, Michigan
1941 Bruce Smith, RB, Minnesota
1942 Frank Sinkwich, RB, Georgia
1943 Angelo Bertelli, QB, Notre Dame
1944 Les Horvath, HB, Ohio State
1945 Doc Blanchard, FB, Army
1946 Glenn Davis, RB, Army
1947 John Lujack, QB, Notre Dame
1948 Doak Walker, RB, SMU
1949 Leon Hart, TE, Notre Dame
-
1950s
1950 Vic Janowicz, RB, Ohio State
1951 Dick Kazmaier, RB, Princeton
1952 Billy Vessels, RB, Oklahoma
1953 John Lattner, RB, Notre Dame
1954 Alan Ameche, FB, Wisconsin
1955 Howard Cassady, RB, Ohio State
1956 Paul Hornung, QB, Notre Dame
1957 John David Crow, RB, Texas A&M
1958 Pete Dawkins, RB, Army
1959 Billy Cannon, RB, LSU
-
1960s
1960 Joe Bellino, RB, Navy
1961 Ernie Davis, RB, Syracuse
1962 Terry Baker, QB, Oregon State
1963 Roger Staubach, QB, Navy
1964 John Huarte, QB, Notre Dame
1965 Mike Garrett, RB, USC
1966 Steve Spurrier, QB, Florida
1967 Gary Beban, QB, UCLA
1968 O.J. Simpson, RB, USC
1969 Steve Owens, RB, Oklahoma
-
1970s
1970 Jim Plunkett, QB, Stanford
1971 Pat Sullivan, QB, Auburn
1972 Johnny Rodgers, WR, Nebraska
1973 John Cappelletti, RB, Penn State
1974 Archie Griffin, RB, Ohio State
1975 Archie Griffin, RB, Ohio State
1976 Tony Dorsett, RB, Pittsburgh
1977 Earl Campbell, RB, Texas
1978 Billy Sims, RB, Oklahoma
1979 Charles White, RB, USC
-
1980s
1980 George Rogers, RB, South Carolina
1981 Marcus Allen, RB, USC
1982 Herschel Walker, RB, Georgia
1983 Mike Rozier, RB, Nebraska
1984 Doug Flutie, QB, Boston College
1985 Bo Jackson, RB, Auburn
1986 Vinny Testaverde, QB, Miami
1987 Tim Brown, WR, Notre Dame
1988 Barry Sanders, RB, Oklahoma State
1989 Andre Ware, QB, Houston
-
1990s
1990 Ty Detmer, QB, BYU
1991 Desmond Howard, WR, Michigan
1992 Gino Torretta, QB, Miami
1993 Charlie Ward, QB, Florida State
1994 Rashaan Salaam, RB, Colorado
1995 Eddie George, RB, Ohio State
1996 Danny Wuerffel, QB, Florida
1997 Charles Woodson, CB, Michigan
1998 Ricky Williams, RB, Texas
1999 Ron Dayne, RB, Wisconsin
-
2000s
2000 Chris Weinke, QB, Florida State
2001 Eric Crouch, QB, Nebraska
2002 Carson Palmer, QB, USC
2003 Jason White, QB, Oklahoma
2004 Matt Leinart, QB, USC
2005 Reggie Bush, RB, USC (Vacated)
2006 Troy Smith, QB, Ohio State
2007 Tim Tebow, QB, Florida
2008 Sam Bradford, QB, Oklahoma
2009 Mark Ingram, RB, Alabama
-
2010s
2010 Cam Newton, QB, Auburn
2011 Robert Griffin III, QB, Baylor
2012 Johnny Manziel, QB, Texas A&M
2013 Jameis Winston, QB, Florida State
2014 Marcus Mariota, QB, Oregon
2015 Derrick Henry, RB, Alabama
2016 Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
2017 Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
2018 Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
2019 Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
-
2020s
2020 DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
2021 Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
2022 Caleb Williams, QB, USC
2023 Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
-
