Historic College Football Program with 'No Excuse' to Miss College Football Playoff

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are in the midst of a nearly four-decade-long national championship drought.

Notre Dame's Championship Drought Still Looms

The Fighting Irish last won a national championship in 1988, but have come close several times since then. They made the BCS National Championship in 2012, but were dominated by the Alabama Crimson Tide. They also made the national championship in 2024, after winning three playoff games, before losing 34-23 to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Fighting Irish followed up that national championship appearance in 2024 by going 10-2, but were snubbed of a College Football Playoff berth.

Notre Dame was in the playoff field heading into conference championship weekend, but was jumped by the Miami Hurricanes in the final rankings despite neither team playing that weekend.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr (13) takes a snap. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why 2026 Looks Like a Breakthrough Year

Now, Notre Dame is hoping to bounce back and return to the playoffs for the second time under head coach Marcus Freeman. There are a lot of reasons for optimism in South Bend. The Fighting Irish rank No. 1 in the country in returning production, including star quarterback CJ Carr and star cornerback Leonard Moore.

Due to those stars returning and a favorable schedule, college football analyst Brooks Austin says the Fighting Irish should be a lock to make the playoff this season.

"Notre Dame is a layup," Austin said. "Notre Dame has no excuse to be out of the College Football Playoff this year. Zero."

Playoff or Bust Expectations in South Bend

The Fighting Irish have a very favorable path to the playoff. They only play three teams that are expected to be ranked in the preseason AP poll.

Those are against the BYU Cougars, the Miami Hurricanes and the SMU Mustangs. Notre Dame will likely be favored at BYU and against SMU. The Miami game is a toss-up, but it will be in South Bend, which could mean they are favored in all three matchups.

As long as the Fighting Irish come out of those games at least 2-1 and win all of their other games, then Notre Dame will likely be in the playoff with a chance at ending that national championship drought.

With an elite core returning and one of the most manageable schedules among top contenders, Notre Dame has a clear opportunity to return to the College Football Playoff. The expectations in South Bend are no longer about simply competing for a spot, but about converting this level of continuity into postseason success.

If the Fighting Irish fall short again under these circumstances, the pressure surrounding the program will only intensify heading into the offseason.