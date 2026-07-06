College Football Powerhouse That is a Playoff Lock in 2026

The 2025 college football season was a statement year for the Miami Hurricanes under head coach Mario Cristobal.

Miami's Rise Under Mario Cristobal

Cristobal took over his alma mater ahead of the 2022 season, aiming to restore Miami to national relevance. From 2004 to 2021, the Hurricanes had just one double-digit-win season. Cristobal went just 12-13 in his first two seasons in Coral Gables. But he has since gone 23-6.

His best season was last year, when the Hurricanes went 13-3 and made the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history. When in the playoffs, they went on a miraculous run to prove that they weren't there just to say they made it, but instead to win the whole thing.

A CFP Breakthrough Changes Expectations

Miami upset the Texas A&M Aggies, the defending-champion Ohio State Buckeyes and the Ole Miss Rebels en route to the championship game. Their valiant effort came up just short as they would lose 27-21 to the Indiana Hoosiers.

Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) runs for a touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hurricanes enter the 2026 season hoping to get back to the playoffs, but this time taking home the trophy. Miami does return some key players from last year's team, like running back Mark Fletcher Jr. and wide receiver Malachi Toney. But they also lost some key pieces as well.

Roster Reload Through Portal and NFL Departures

Quarterback Carson Beck and EDGEs Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor are off to the NFL, with Bain and Mesidor going in the first round. But they've added some nice pieces to help replace them. The Hurricanes landed quarterback Darian Mensah and EDGE Damon Wilson II in the transfer portal.

Mensah threw for 3,973 yards, 34 touchdowns and six interceptions while leading the Duke Blue Devils to an ACC championship last season.

Wilson had nine tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks last season for the Missouri Tigers. It's that combination of returning players and portal additions that has led Brooks Austin to say Miami should be a lock for the College Football Playoff in 2026.

Why Miami Is Viewed as a CFP Lock

"I think Miami should be a lock to make the College Football Playoff," Austin said. "I'm going to put them in there. I've got them as a lock."

On top of that, the schedule is favorable. The Hurricanes face only one team expected to be ranked in the preseason rankings. That is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on the road. Miami defeated Notre Dame last season. The only other two notable games on their schedule are the Clemson Tigers and Florida State Seminoles.

Miami has already shown it can reach the sport's highest stage under Cristobal, but the next step is sustaining and finishing the job. With a favorable schedule and a roster that blends proven returners with high-impact transfer additions, the Hurricanes have another clear path to the College Football Playoff.

This time, however, the expectation in Coral Gables is not just to contend, it is to win a national championship.