Historic SEC Program Projected To Miss College Football Playoff in Latest Power Ranking

The Alabama Crimson Tide made major progress in Year 2 under head coach Kalen DeBoer in 2025.

However, not winning a national championship at a place like Alabama is unacceptable, even with improvement. DeBoer went 9-4 in Year 1 and missed the College Football Playoff. That resulted in a lot of pressure in Year 2.

Progress Only Goes So Far at Alabama

DeBoer then went 11-4 this past year and made the College Football Playoff. However, after defeating the Oklahoma Sooners in the first round of the playoff, the Crimson Tide lost 38-3 to the Indiana Hoosiers and didn't look like they belonged on the same field as the Hoosiers.

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell (12) throws a pass during the game. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

That makes the 2026 season a big one for DeBoer. He's going to have to do that with a new starting quarterback for the third straight year. Ty Simpson was taken in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. That means Austin Mack or Keelon Russell will take over as quarterback this year.

On3's Chris Low Raises Major Question

On3's Chris Low ranks Alabama No. 7 in his latest SEC power rankings. He cited Alabama's inability to run the football this past season and how that will need to improve with a new quarterback.

"The Crimson Tide’s inability to run the ball last year prompted Kalen DeBoer to go out and hire Adrian Klemm as his new offensive line coach and Richard Owens as tight ends coach," Low wrote. "Both have previously been running game coordinators. Redshirt freshman Keelon Russell may end up starting at quarterback. Austin Mack is also battling for the job. Neither has ever started a college game, so running the ball better will be a must."

Last season, Alabama's rushing attack really struggled. The Crimson Tide ranked No. 125 in the country in rushing. It didn't hurt their playoff chances because of how well Simpson played, but it played a major role in Alabama not making the postseason run that typical Crimson Tide teams do. So, that is a big emphasis for them this season.

Kalen DeBoer Can't Afford a Setback

The issue is that if Alabama finishes No. 7 in the SEC, it will not make the College Football Playoff for the second time in three seasons. So, that starts an uncomfortable conversation about what to do with DeBoer.

Alabama is not a place that will be okay with missing the playoff in two of the last three years, and the one year you made it, you were blown out. That would likely spell the end of his tenure in Tuscaloosa, and something he will hope to avoid.