Paul Finebaum Believes Historic SEC Program Is Far from Another National Championship

The Alabama Crimson Tide ruled college football for nearly two decades under head coach Nick Saban.

Replacing Nick Saban Remains College Football's Toughest Job

Saban spent 17 seasons in Tuscaloosa, winning six national championships during that time frame. He surprisingly elected to retire following the 2023 season, despite leading the Crimson Tide back to the College Football Playoff.

He has since been replaced by Kalen DeBoer, who led the Washington Huskies to the National Championship Game in 2023.

DeBoer's tenure started off rocky. The team went 9-4, losing three games to teams that lost five or more games that season, and failed to reach the College Football Playoff. Year 2 was better. DeBoer went 11-4, and Alabama made the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff. The problem for Crimson Tide fans is that Alabama wasn't competitive in the postseason.

The Crimson Tide lost 28-7 to the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game. They did avenge a regular-season loss to the Oklahoma Sooners, defeating the Sooners 34-24 in the first round of the College Football Playoff, before losing 38-3 to the Indiana Hoosiers in the quarterfinals.

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer speaks to the press. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paul Finebaum Questions Whether Alabama is Closer to Another National Championship

ESPN's Paul Finebaum was at SEC media days, where he spoke with WAAY 31 News in Huntsville, Ala. He was asked about his thoughts on DeBoer, to which Finebaum said they were closer to winning a championship when he first arrived than they are now.

"I like him a lot," Finebaum said. "I think that he's an excellent coach. But that doesn't have anything to do with being successful at Alabama. When you are the coach at Alabama, you need to win on the field, which he has eight losses... They were closer to winning a national championship when he first got there than they are this year."

Kalen DeBoer Still Faces Enormous Expectations Entering Year 3

It's fair to have real concerns about Alabama this upcoming season. For the third straight year, the team will have a new starting quarterback. It will be either Austin Mack, who followed DeBoer from Washington, or it will be former five-star Keelon Russell. Neither has much experience playing in college football.

On top of that, the Crimson Tide had one of the worst rushing attacks in college football last season. This season, the team will replace four out of five starters on the offensive line and also the leading rusher, Jam Miller.

Finebaum's comments highlight the unique reality of coaching at Alabama. Success is measured by championships, not simply playoff appearances or double-digit wins. DeBoer has shown signs of progress through his first two seasons, but significant questions remain on offense heading into 2026.

If Alabama takes another step back, the pressure surrounding DeBoer will only intensify. If the Crimson Tide return to championship contention, however, many of those doubts will quickly disappear.