Hot Seat Index: Greg Schiano Lands Top Spot After Doeren, Aranda Firings

Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano moves to the top of the college football coaching hot seat after Week 8, a weekend that cost two Power 4 head coaches their jobs within two days.

NC State fired Dave Doeren on Saturday, and Baylor dismissed Dave Aranda on Sunday, four days after Maryland moved on from Mike Locksley. Florida State, TCU, Colorado, USC and Georgia Tech fill out the top six, while South Carolina and Kansas drop out after wins.

Which coaches have already been fired?

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Doeren’s 14-year tenure ended less than 24 hours after a 31-28 loss at Stanford, which entered Friday with three wins. He leaves as NC State’s all-time wins leader at 98-74, and running backs coach Todd Goebbel is the interim coach.

“It starts with me,” Doeren said after the loss. “The guys didn’t play well enough, which means I didn’t have them ready.”

Baylor’s decision came a day after Kansas erased a 21-10 fourth-quarter deficit and Blake Herold blocked a 45-yard field goal with 22 seconds left in a 25-24 Jayhawks win. Aranda, who won the 2021 Big 12 title, finishes 40-40 in Waco. Defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman takes over, and athletic director Doug McNamee said “a change in leadership is necessary at this time for our program.”

Maryland and Locksley agreed to part ways Wednesday, three days after he fired defensive coordinator Ted Monachino. Aazaar Abdul-Rahim is the interim coach.

Greg Schiano, Rutgers Scarlet Knights

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Rutgers followed its first Big Ten win with a 42-14 loss at No. 24 Northwestern, falling to 2-5 and 1-3 in conference play. The Scarlet Knights trailed 21-3 after one quarter, and starting quarterback Dylan Lonergan left on the third offensive play and didn’t return.

“We didn’t coach well enough, we didn’t play well enough against a good football team,” Schiano said.

On3’s Pete Nakos reported Sunday that “real conversations about his future have begun” and that athletic director Keli Zinn “will have to make a decision on the future of the program in the coming weeks.”

The win over Maryland didn’t erase the 37-21 opening loss to UMass, and Schiano would be owed nearly $19 million based on an Oct. 16 report. Michigan visits Piscataway on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Mike Norvell, Florida State Seminoles

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Florida State head coach Mike Norvell holds second after an open date. The Seminoles (3-4, 1-3 ACC) are coming off consecutive losses to Louisville and Miami, and leading rusher Ousmane Kromah is out for the season after ankle surgery.

Clemson visits Tallahassee on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on ACC Network. Florida State needs three wins in its final five games to reach bowl eligibility, and the four after Clemson are at Boston College, at Pittsburgh and home against NC State and Florida. Norvell’s buyout sits above $51 million.

Sonny Dykes, TCU Horned Frogs

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TCU head coach Sonny Dykes enters the top six after a 24-20 home loss to West Virginia dropped the Horned Frogs to 3-4 and 1-3 in the Big 12. All four losses have come by one score, starting with a 15-10 loss to North Carolina in Dublin.

TCU outgained West Virginia 484-265 and drove to the Mountaineers’ 14 in the final minute, but quarterback Jaden Craig fumbled on a strip-sack and Ben Cutter recovered with 34 seconds left.

“I think the biggest thing for us right now is just the inability to finish on offense,” Dykes said.

TCU fired co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach A.J. Ricker on Sunday, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. Ricker followed Dykes from SMU, and TCU has allowed 20 sacks through seven games, two shy of its 2025 total.

Dykes signed an extension in April after consecutive 9-4 seasons, and TCU, a private school, doesn’t disclose contract terms. Kansas visits Fort Worth on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes

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Colorado head coach Deion Sanders returns to the top six after the Buffaloes took a 24-23 halftime lead at Oklahoma State and lost 57-24. Quarterback Isaac Wilson fumbled on the first play of the third quarter, and the Cowboys scored the final 34 points.

Sanders said that “when adversity hit after halftime, we didn’t handle it whatsoever,” and he called his team “totally undisciplined” after 11 penalties for 84 yards.

The loss was Colorado’s fifth straight and dropped Coach Prime’s team to 2-5 and 0-4 in Big 12 play. SI’s Bryan Fischer and Pat Forde reported Oct. 16 that Colorado doesn’t have the finances to cover Sanders’ $26 million buyout, which remains the biggest obstacle to a change.

Lincoln Riley, USC Trojans

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USC head coach Lincoln Riley joins the list after the No. 16 Trojans lost 24-7 at Wisconsin. USC finished with minus-17 rushing yards on 25 carries, Jayden Maiava was sacked five times and the seven points were the fewest ever by a Riley-coached team.

“We flat out didn’t play good enough on any of the three sides of the ball,” Riley said.

USC is still 6-2 and 3-2 in the Big Ten, which keeps the fifth-year coach below the names with losing records. But No. 3 Ohio State visits the Coliseum on Saturday, and ESPN’s Paul Finebaum said the program is on “life support.” Riley’s buyout has been reported at roughly $70 million.

Brent Key, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

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Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key enters the top six after a 49-27 home loss to Boston College dropped the Yellow Jackets to 2-5 and 1-3 in the ACC. Georgia Tech led 13-12 at halftime, then gave up 37 second-half points and 399 rushing yards, the most it has allowed this season.

Eagles quarterback Mason McKenzie ran for 170 yards, while Georgia Tech managed 101 rushing yards as a team.

“That’s unacceptable,” Key said.

The loss followed a 34-24 defeat at Virginia Tech, and Georgia Tech has lost nine of 12 games since starting 8-0 last season. Key signed a new five-year contract after last year’s 9-3 regular season, and there’s been less reporting about his job status than about the coaches above him.

Which coaches remain on the monitor?

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Texas A&M’s Mike Elko is first outside the top six. A botched snap on fourth-and-1 while protecting a 20-17 lead handed No. 13 Alabama the ball, and the Aggies lost 31-20 to fall to 4-4 and 1-4 in the SEC.

“We were trying to draw them offsides, and the center just snapped the ball,” Elko said.

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney moves up after a 20-16 home loss to Virginia Tech, the Tigers’ first loss to the Hokies since 2007. Clemson (4-3, 2-2 ACC) led 16-10 after three quarters and allowed the final 10 points.

Oregon’s Dan Lanning fired offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer on Sunday after a 21-10 loss at Illinois dropped the preseason No. 2 Ducks to 4-3. Oregon has scored 17 or fewer points in three straight games with quarterback Dante Moore sidelined by a concussion.

Who cooled off after Week 8?

South Carolina’s Shane Beamer beat No. 11 Tennessee 27-24 on Malik Orsan’s 48-yard field goal as time expired, giving the Gamecocks (4-3) consecutive wins over ranked SEC opponents after the victory at Florida.

“We had three straight losses,” Beamer said. “But there was a lot of good in those games. There was a lot of growth.”