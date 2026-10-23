How Lee Corso’s 2009 Stroke Changed His College GameDay Broadcasting Career

Lee Corso’s 2009 stroke reshaped the final 16 years of his College GameDay career, forcing the quick-witted former coach to script and memorize his segments while his ESPN colleagues adjusted the show around him.

Corso suffered the stroke on May 16, 2009, at his central Florida home while walking out to get the morning newspaper. It left him partially paralyzed and unable to speak for about a month, but he returned to the GameDay desk that September.

How did Corso return so fast?

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The former Indiana coach started planning his comeback the day after the stroke. “I set a goal that in three months I would be back on national television,” Corso said in 2017.

Speech, physical and occupational therapy filled his summer, and he credited the deadline for pushing him through it. “You’ve got to set a goal, or you won’t pay the price that it takes to get through the speech therapy, the physical therapy and the occupational therapy,” Corso said.

He made it back for the season-opening broadcast from Atlanta’s Centennial Park and closed it by putting on Alabama’s mascot head. “I can’t tell you how important it was to me to get here,” he said afterward.

Lee Corso’s weekly GameDay script

The stroke took away the ad-libbing that built Corso’s reputation. He typed a script for each show with an assistant’s help and spent the week memorizing it, a routine he kept for years.

“It hurts me not to be able to communicate like I used to,” Corso said in 2017. “I used to be pretty good at coming back, you know, quick one-liners. I don’t have spontaneity, I can’t do that as much now.”

He also recalled a doctor’s warning from a few weeks after the stroke: “Lee, you’ll never be the same. You might as well adjust to how you’re going to be.”

ESPN kept the Florida State alum anyway and signed him to a multiyear contract in 2017. “They could’ve dumped me. ESPN was good to keep me,” Corso said.

How did Herbstreit help Corso?

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ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit joined GameDay in 1996 and leaned on Corso as a mentor. After the stroke, he became Corso’s protector on set, helping with pronunciations and steering conversations back on topic.

“The worst thing I can do is correct him a lot,” Herbstreit said in 2017. “So it’s a very fine line between never embarrassing him, never correcting him too much, or letting him comfortably get his words out.”

In his final seasons, the ex-Louisville coach no longer appeared in every segment but still closed each show with his headgear pick. He still wanted to keep going in 2023. “I’m gonna be like that guy in Vaudeville,” Corso said. “They hook him around the neck, and they pull him off the stage as he keeps talking.”

When ESPN announced his retirement in April 2025, Corso thanked the network for working around him. “ESPN has been exceptionally generous to me, especially these past few years,” he said. “They accommodated me and supported me, as did my colleagues in the early days of College GameDay.”

His final show came Aug. 30, 2025, in Columbus before Texas at Ohio State. Corso picked Ohio State, the same school he chose with his first headgear pick outside Ohio Stadium in 1996.