ESPN analyst Pat McAfee’s “Kicking Is Easy” contest has become a multimillion-dollar weekly fixture on “College GameDay,” and the 2026 season has already produced more prize and charity money than the first three years of the contest combined.

Host Rece Davis opened Saturday’s segment in Salt Lake City with the latest figure: “More than $14 million handed out by Pat McAfee in the Kicking Is Easy contest.” Utah junior Morgan Boring then missed three attempts worth $1 million apiece.

Pat McAfee’s 2026 kicking contest payouts

This season’s eight broadcasts have produced $8.5 million for students and charities.

Texas freshman Connor Kacena-Merrell hit his second try in Week 2 for $1.2 million after actor Matthew McConaughey and analyst Kirk Herbstreit each added $100,000, and he pledged half to an Indianapolis charity. Ole Miss freshman James Whitehead made his first kick in Week 3 for $1 million, and Tennessee’s Colby Lamb converted his second in Week 4 for $1 million plus $500,000 to charity.

Iowa freshman Finley Banfig missed in Week 5 but still left with $150,000 after a throw from former Hawkeyes star Dallas Clark, and McAfee gave $1 million to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. Hurricane Isaias forced the Week 6 contest indoors in Tuscaloosa, but McAfee still donated $500,000 to recovery efforts.

BYU freshman Carter Smith set the contest record in Week 7, hitting his second kick for $3 million in a Spider-Man suit. “I said a prayer right before ... God works in mysterious ways,” the Honey Creek, Iowa, native told reporters.

Who pays for the kicking contest?

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McAfee funded every dollar in the first three seasons, but Home Depot, a longtime “College GameDay” sponsor, now matches his weekly pledge to create the standard $1 million prize. An ESPN spokesperson said most of the money still comes from McAfee.

McConaughey and Herbstreit combined for $200,000 in Austin, and Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith and business partner Ryan Sweeney each added $1 million in Provo.

McAfee pointed to that pair when Boring raised the BYU payout. “Yeah, there were two billionaires on the side,” he said, later adding, “If you find another billionaire out here that is able to give, we will certainly put their money up.”

Kicking contest totals since 2023

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Washington sophomore Greyson Wilhelm earned $30,000 as the only winner in 2023. Four students converted in 2024 for $650,000, and McAfee pledged more than $1.3 million to charities that season.

McAfee gave away $4.45 million in 2025, and ESPN put the three-year total at $6.25 million. At the College Station finale, he hinted the segment could end. “One more kick. Final kick of the season. Final kick, maybe, of the field goal kicking contest,” McAfee said.

The next kick comes Oct. 31 when “College GameDay” visits Bloomington, Ind., from 9 a.m. to noon ET on ESPN ahead of Minnesota vs. Indiana at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.