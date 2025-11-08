How to watch college football today if you're a YouTube TV subscriber
The ongoing dispute between YouTube TV and Disney is expected to remain unsolved even as the college football schedule kicks off its Week 11 games today.
News broke last week that ESPN, ABC, and other Disney channels would go dark on the Google-owned YouTube TV streaming service, leaving college football fans who subscribe to that service in a dilemma on how to watch the games this weekend.
So, with key games across the country that will have playoff implications taking place, how can college football fans take in the action today? Here are a few options to consider.
How to watch college football today
Fubo: The streaming service gives new members a free trial and includes access to ESPN and ABC, with plans starting at $55 per month after the trial ends.
Sling: Another streamer that offers a Day Pass for $4.99 that includes ESPN networks, and the Orange and Blue Plan that includes local channels, ABC among them, for $29.99.
ESPN Unlimited: The network’s own direct app starts at $29.99 per month and includes every ESPN channel, with live games.
College GameDay will also be available live on Pat McAfee’s X account, as it was last week, drawing in more than a million live viewers.
Where things stand with YouTube TV, ESPN
The issue between Disney and YouTube TV could be ongoing for a while, after The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand reported that the two sides “remain far apart” on a deal as of late on Friday.
Reports emerged that Disney executives had indicated that the blackout would extend into this weekend, a development that YouTube TV itself responded to.
“Once again, Disney is resorting to their old tactics like leaking documents to the press, negotiating in public through their paid talent and misrepresenting the facts, including from the deals they’ve offered and taking credit for our product proposals,” YouTube TV said in a statement recently.
They added: “Our team stands ready to make a fair agreement in line with their deals with other distributors and we encourage Disney to come to the table and do what’s best for our mutual customers.”
The carriage deal between Disney and YouTube TV expired at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on Oct. 30, but the networks turned off before 11:30 that night, prior to the expiration of the deal and continued through last week’s college football action and the most recent edition of Monday Night Football.
And by the sound of it, those networks will likely be dark for the foreseeable future.