Hugh Freeze battling illness, should coach Auburn vs. Kentucky
Auburn head football coach Hugh Freeze did not travel with the team to Lexington on the day before Saturday’s game against Kentucky as he battled an illness, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
It is believed that Freeze had a spell of food poisoning, and the resulting illness kept him from being with the team momentarily, but he will rejoin Auburn ahead of the road game today.
Freeze is expected to coach Auburn in Saturday’s game against Kentucky, according to the report.
Auburn is 0-4 in SEC play this season and has scored over 20 points in just one of those games.
Freeze is 2-5 in his debut season as Auburn head coach and will face three teams currently ranked in the AP top 25, including Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, and Alabama.
Auburn appeared to be on its way to a victory at ranked Missouri last week after building a two-score leads in the second half, but was unable to hold off the Tigers' comeback bid.
Kentucky is a 1 point favorite against Auburn in Saturday’s game.
Auburn kicks off against Kentucky at 7:45 p.m. Eastern.
