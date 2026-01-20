Iconic 70s song is trending after Indiana's CFP national championship win against Miami

Arguably, the greatest beauty of college football is the randomness and pageantry that goes hand-in-hand with the sport.

The best example of this is, without a doubt, the run that the Indiana Hoosiers have been on over the past couple of years. After posting their most wins (11) since 1967 and making the College Football Playoff last season, many assumed that Curt Cignetti and his Hoosiers program would come back down to earth.

Instead, led by a former two-star recruit at quarterback, the Hoosiers went on to string together the first 16-0 season in FBS history, and win their first national championship in football.

The aforementioned quarterback, Fernando Mendoza, also blossomed into the biggest star in the sport, winning Big Ten Player of the Year, being named AP College Football Player of the Year and also winning the Heisman Trophy.

However, Mendosa's most underrated accomplishment while at Indiana may be his involvement in the revival of the 1976 hit song by ABBA , "Fernando." Sung by a Swedish pop group best known for their songs appearing in the "Mamma Mia" films, "Fernando" has been adopted as the anthem for Mendoza and the Hoosiers.

Following Monday evening's win, the stadium broke out into song as seemingly every Hoosier fan in attendance belted the lyrics.

The Indiana faithful serenading Fernando Mendoza with “Fernando” by ABBA. #iufb pic.twitter.com/xOwlu3dSOR — Zach Browning (@ZachBrowning17) January 20, 2026

While the song has been talked about throughout the run, Indiana winning the title may have boosted its popularity in a big way.

In data shared by iTunes, the song has ascended to No. 26 on the charts in the United States, surrounded by current pop stars such as Taylor Swift and Teddy Swims.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) smiles as he celebrates after the College Football Playoff National Championship. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mendoza touched on the song before Indiana's Peach Bowl win against Oregon, expressing that he loved it simply due to the fact it is something that unites the fans.

"It's a great song by ABBA," Mendoza said. "I've heard it throughout my high school career and then early in my college career, but it was kind of like a joke with all my friends. Now it just accelerated to a whole other level. So I bet if ABBA is checking their phone like 'wow this song's getting a lot of plays all of a sudden.' It's great...A funny song that everybody can rally around, especially IU fandom."

Now that Mendoza has accomplished seemingly everything that every quarterback has ever dreamed of at the college level, the expectation is that he will declare for the 2026 NFL Draft and be the No. 1 overall pick.

Raiders owners Tom Brady and Mark Davis were both in attendance on Tuesday, getting a front-row seat to the player that they may select with the No. 1 overall pick.

As for Indiana, they are bringing in TCU transfer Josh Hoover to replace Mendoza. It is unclear if there are any Hoover-related songs from a few decades ago that will be associated with him, but he certainly has big shoes to fill on and off of the field.