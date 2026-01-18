Indiana’s Curt Cignetti now front runner for college football's quote of the year

The 2025 college football season has been defined by chaos and unexpected turns from the very first week. Major programs stumbled while coaching changes dominated the headlines throughout the autumn months. The Lane Kiffin soap opera and the Brian Kelly exit at LSU consumed the news cycle while teams like Notre Dame opted out of bowl games entirely.

Yet amidst the turmoil involving established powers, the Indiana Hoosiers carved a path of stability and dominance straight to the National Championship game. Head coach Curt Cignetti has led his team to an undefeated record with a business-like approach that often contrasts with the sport's emotional intensity.

His squad bullied its way through the College Football Playoff, crushing Alabama and Oregon by a combined margin of nearly 70 points.

Now they prepare to face a resurgent Miami team that has found its own swagger under Mario Cristobal. The buildup to Monday night’s clash has focused heavily on the culture change in Bloomington.

Cignetti has remained stoic even as accolades pour in for his program’s historic run. When asked about the positive attention his team has received this week, the Indiana coach offered a memorable assessment that cut through the noise.

Indiana coach Curt Cignetti rejects compliments before playing Miami

Cignetti is determined to keep his players focused on the task at hand rather than the praise they are receiving. He noted that the team needs to ignore the external validation that often softens a competitive edge.

"There's a lot of pro-Indiana hype, a lot of 'rat poison,'" Cignetti told reporters. "It's time to sharpen the saw now, throw those warm fuzzies out the door. You don't go to war with warm milk & cookies."

This mindset has been the foundation of the Hoosiers' identity since Cignetti arrived and told fans to Google him. His refusal to smile or celebrate prematurely has gone viral online. Defensive lineman Hosea Wheeler recently shared a meme comparing his coach to the scowling insurance boss from The Incredibles.

Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti is seeking to lead the Hoosiers to an undefeated season and the program's first-ever college football national championship. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Other players have likened him to the grumpy protagonist from the movie Up. The players have fully embraced this stoic demeanor as they prepare for the biggest game in school history. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza echoed this sentiment during his acceptance speech for the Heisman Trophy.

"The truth is you don't need the most stars, hype or rankings," Mendoza said. "You just need discipline, heart and people who believe in you. And you need to believe in your own abilities."

That discipline was on display when Indiana dismantled Oregon in the Peach Bowl. Cignetti admits that he does smile and is happy at times, despite what the internet believes. However, he prefers to remove emotion from the equation when making critical decisions during games. His players understand that his expressions rarely change regardless of the score.

They know the standard remains the same whether they are beating a team by fifty points or fighting in a close contest. The team will look to apply that same discipline one last time against the Hurricanes.

Cignetti’s comments join a roster of unforgettable soundbites from the 2025 season.

"We've got to have a sharp edge going into this game. You don't go to war with warm milk and cookies."



Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti means business ahead of Monday's national title battle 🔥 pic.twitter.com/On03aPAvJn — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 18, 2026

Deion Sanders turned heads in Boulder when addressing the behavior of his student section, stating, "Don't indict us just based on a group of young kids that probably was intoxicated and high simultaneously."

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian was equally unfiltered following the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, exclaiming, "It sure felt good kicking Oklahoma's (expletive) in Dallas. It felt good kicking A&M's (expletive) in DKR. And it felt good tonight kicking Michigan's (expletive)."

The Indiana Hoosiers will face the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football National Championship game on Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Read more on College Football HQ