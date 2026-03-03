Michael Irvin Predicts College Football Powerhouse to Win 2026 National Championship

Confidence seems to be eteneral, at least judging from Michael Irvin. The big-time flash-and-dash wide receiver never met a microphone he didn't like or a line of trash talk he wouldn't engage. And that approach has continued past his retirement, as Irvin has become something between a mascot and a hype man for the Miami Hurricanes.

Down the stretch of Miami's 2025 College Football Playoff run, an endlessly dramatic Irvin showed up on the sideline extolling a "belt to a--" celebration intended to mirror the treatment his alma mater visited on opponents. Irvin told TMZ that he thinks Miami has a big 2026 season ahead.

Big Things Ahead for Miami?

"We're going undefeated next year," said Irvin. "So get ready, you're going to see a lot of belt to asses."

Irvin was equally enthused about his pro team and admitted he's bring his trademark celebration to the Cowboys sideline if the team was on board with it.

Irvin's History

Irvin grew up in Fort Lauderdale and then had a massive college career at Miami under Jimmy Johnson. When he left the Hurricanes, Irvin was the program's career record holder in catches, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. After winning a national title in college, Irvin left early for the NFL, where he was picked by Dallas with the 11th pick of the 1988 NFL Draft.

Irvin became a key component in Jimmy Johnson's resurgence of the Cowboys. After a fairly disappointing first three seasons, Irvin caught 93 passes for 1,523 yards in his fourth year, 1991. That was the first of five straight 1,000 yard seasons and seven such seasons in eight years.

The Rise and Fall and Return of Miami Football

Miami football thrived from the early 1980s to the early 1990s with a brief resurgence in the early 2000s. The Hurricanes won five national titles between 1983 and 2001 and seemed to be a perennial power.

But after 2003, the Hurricanes had not completed a top ten season again until 2025. Heading into Mario Cristobal's reign, it seemed that Miami might lack the financial and organizational commitment to be a player on the college football national stage.

But with Miami back, many of the backers of the historic program have resurfaced including Irvin. Now 60 years old, he's still intense and he's still cocky, dismissing "whatever schedule we got next year" in the pursuit of more epic beatdowns, Hurricane style.