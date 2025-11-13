Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza emerges as top prospect for struggling NFL team
Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza is tracking toward a defining stretch of his college career as his play continues to elevate him in the 2026 NFL Draft conversation. His rise has intersected with the struggles of the Cleveland Browns, who sit at 2-7 and carry one of the strongest statistical chances to secure the No. 1 pick. Their season has trended toward another evaluation period at quarterback, and Mendoza has climbed into the spotlight as a result.
Indiana has backed its unbeaten record with steady quarterback production, and Mendoza has delivered the type of moment that pushes a contender into the national conversation. He helped the program survive a late road challenge at Penn State when he led a long scoring drive that protected a perfect season. That finish added weight to a resume already defined by efficient numbers and consistent decision-making.
His growing Heisman profile also contributes to a broader narrative about what front offices value at the next level. He has completed over 71 percent of his attempts, produced 26 passing touchdowns, and shown control of the offense while adding select rushing production.
Those markers have helped elevate him past other senior candidates and position him as a potential draft centerpiece for a franchise seeking long-term stability.
ESPN Projects Cleveland Browns To Target Fernando Mendoza With Top Pick
The Cleveland Browns have reached a crossroads on offense as their season trends toward another top selection. Football Power Index data places them near the top of the draft order, and their remaining schedule features only one game in which they are favored. They face multiple matchups where they enter as a significant underdog, and their quarterback rotation has yet to generate sustained production.
Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders are still in developmental stages, and their early-season evaluations have provided limited clarity.
The Browns rank near the bottom of the league in Total QBR, and the organization has cycled through multiple starters without finding a long-term answer. The team has shifted heavily toward younger personnel, giving large snap counts to its rookie class, yet the offense remains behind the rest of the roster.
Mendoza has emerged as the most complete option available in next year's NFL draft, according to ESPN's analysis. His size, accuracy, efficiency, and controlled aggression with the football fit the profile that Cleveland has lacked.
Other quarterback prospects, such as Alabama's Ty Simpson and Oregon's Dante Moore, offer different skill sets, yet both have limited starting experience. Mendoza counters with a larger body of work and continued growth, qualities that align with Cleveland’s pursuit of a franchise-level quarterback.
Mendoza and Indiana will continue their push toward the postseason, and the program’s next major test arrives in a home meeting with Wisconsin on Saturday at noon ET on the Big Ten Network.