J.D. PicKell Reveals What Would Shock Him About SEC Contender

The Georgia Bulldogs are in a drought.

The Bulldogs looked like they were going to become the new gold standard of the sport after winning the national championship in back-to-back seasons in 2021 and 2022. The following season, the Bulldogs went 12-0 in the regular season and looked like they were going to three-peat.

College Football Playoff Disappointments

However, they would lose in the SEC Championship Game to the Alabama Crimson Tide, knocking them out of the playoff race. Georgia rebounded in 2024 and 2025, winning the SEC in both seasons.

However, they would lose in the quarterfinals in both seasons, making it three years since they last won a playoff game.

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) scrambles. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Now the team is hoping to get over this slump they are in. Georgia enters the 2026 season with the sixth-best odds to win the national championship. That is second in the SEC behind the Texas Longhorns.

J.D. PicKell Is a Believer

On3's J.D. PicKell discussed Georgia's 2026 season outlook. He said he would be shocked if Georgia made the playoff and didn't win a game for the third year in a row.

"I believe that Kirby Smart is a fixer," PicKell said. "I would be jaw-on-the-floor shocked if they once again find themselves in a spot in the College Football Playoff and they don't win a game in that thing. That's just me."

Offensive Questions Remain

The Bulldogs have a lot going right for them. They return starting quarterback Gunner Stockton. He threw for 2,894 yards, 24 touchdowns and five interceptions last season in his first year as the starter. If he can take a step forward, he could be one of the best quarterbacks in college football.

The offensive line and playmakers at wide receiver were major questions last season. In the CFP loss to Ole Miss, the Bulldogs allowed two sacks and nine tackles for loss.

Also, Zachariah Branch was the only reason to have more than three catches in that game. However, he's off to the NFL, so that will be a major hole for them to fix this season.

Georgia added just nine players in the transfer portal; only one of those was a wide receiver. That is former Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets receiver, Isiah Canion. He totaled just 39 catches for 563 yards and four touchdowns in his two seasons there.

If Stockton doesn't get the consistent help at wide receiver, and the offensive line doesn't improve in 2026, then Georgia risks another season where it looks like a contender on paper but falls short when the games tighten in December and January.