J.J. Watt Sounds Off on Major College Football Program Over Viral Training Video

A viral social media post highlighting the weight room culture at Texas Tech has sparked a national debate regarding safety and performance in college football. Former NFL star J.J. Watt recently voiced his concerns after seeing footage suggesting a mandatory minimum weight for athletes.

The controversy began when college football commentator Adam Breneman shared a video from the Red Raiders' facility. In the clip, staff and players claimed the program removed all dumbbells under 40 pounds to eliminate "weakness" and prevent "shortcuts" during workouts.

Watt quickly challenged the logic of the move, questioning whether the policy was a genuine training tactic or a stunt for social media engagement. His critique centers on the physiological risks of forced heavy lifting for isolation movements and the potential for avoidable injuries.

Texas Tech weight room controversy highlights national strength and conditioning debate

The exchange between a future Hall of Famer and a rising Big 12 power underscores a growing tension in collegiate athletics: the line between building a "gritty" culture and adhering to modern sports science.

In the video shared by Breneman, Texas Tech offensive lineman Sheridan Wilson explained the philosophy by stating, "We're not going to be weak. If you want to do something less than 40. If you want to do something light like side raises, you're still going to do 40s. There's nothing less than a 40."

Watt took to social media to call out the potential danger of such a requirement. "Hopefully just performative for social media and not actually true. Would be wildly absurd and irresponsible," Watt posted. "Also, jumping straight to 40 pounds would literally be a shortcut. So “no shortcuts” doesn’t really apply…"

The criticism from Watt resonates across the national landscape, as many professional programs have moved toward individualized, science-based training that often utilizes lighter weights for stabilizer muscles.

Hopefully just performative for social media and not actually true.



Would be wildly absurd and irresponsible.



Also, jumping straight to 40 pounds would literally be a shortcut. So “no shortcuts” doesn’t really apply… — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 14, 2026

Medical professionals and fans alike noted that forcing 40-pound dumbbells for exercises like lateral raises could lead to significant shoulder or hip injuries, particularly for smaller players or specialists.

Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire eventually clarified the situation, suggesting the viral moment lacked full context. McGuire noted that while the main floor emphasizes heavy lifting to match their "no substitute for strength" mantra, lighter weights are available in other areas of the building. He even extended an invitation to Watt to visit the facility.

The Red Raiders will conclude their spring practices with the annual Spring Game on Friday, April 17, at Jones AT&T Stadium.