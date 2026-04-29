Two Major College Football Programs Pushing to Flip Nation's No. 1 Recruit

The 2027 college football recruiting cycle is intensifying as April turns to May in the 2026 offseason.

The summer months bring about a time for college football prospects to visit the schools that appeal to them most. Many prospects opt to commit well in advance of the official visit period, something that gives other programs an opportunity to entice them to flip in the months leading up to the early signing period.

One prospect other programs are attempting to lure over to their classes is five-star defensive lineman and Texas Tech commit Jalen Brewster. The 6-foot-3, 302-pounder from Cedar Hill, Texas, ranks as the No. 1 defensive lineman, No. 1 prospect from Texas and No. 1 overall prospect in the class, per Rivals.

In addition to the defensive line, Cedar Hill utilizes Brewster as a short-yardage running back on offense. Brewster was invited to both the Under Armour All-America Game and Polynesian Bowl back in January.

247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks called Brewster a "strong, explosive front-line defender with an impressive combination of size and athleticism" and "not overly long, but broad-trunked and powerfully built" in a scouting report from September of 2025.

In addition to Brewster, Texas Tech holds commitments from four-star defensive end Anthony Sweeney and four-star defensive lineman K'Adrian Redmond in the 2027 recruiting cycle. Brewster committed to the Red Raiders on Oct. 4, 2025, a decision that was made 14 months prior to the 2027 early signing period.

With his high rating and lengthy commitment, Texas Tech will have to fend off other programs to keep Brewster in its class. Two other programs are reportedly pushing hard to flip Brewster away from the Red Raiders.

Florida

Florida head coach Jon Sumrall speaks to the team after the Orange and Blue game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, April 11, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Gators offered Brewster his scholarship back in May of 2025. While Brewster received the offer prior to Jon Sumrall's hiring, Florida's push to flip Brewster began this spring. Brewster visited Florida toward the beginning of March, and defensive line coach Gerald Chatman visited Brewster on Tuesday.

Florida has been on somewhat of a recruiting heater in April. Within the span of two days, the Gators landed commitments from five-star offensive tackle Maxwell Hiller and four-star quarterback Davin Davidson. On Monday, Florida received commitments from four-star offensive lineman Peyton Miller and three-star defensive lineman De'Voun Kendrick.

Indiana

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti during Indiana football spring practice on Thursday, April 16, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Hoosiers offered Brewster his scholarship in September of 2025, about two weeks before he announced his commitment to Texas Tech. Indiana has gained more steam to flip Brewster's commitment since its national championship run; he officially visited the Hoosiers on Friday.

Indiana's national championship run was largely made possible by proper transfer portal evaluations, not the talent it recruited and developed out of high school. The Hoosiers still have not landed a five-star prospect in program history, but they have their eyes on both Brewster and in-state, five-star wide receiver Monshun Sales in the 2027 recruiting cycle.