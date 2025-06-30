Jake Retzlaff sexual assault case dropped amid transfer rumors: report
The attorneys representing BYU football star Jake Retzlaff and the woman who accused him of sexual assault have filed a joint motion to dismiss the civil suit against Retzlaff, according to ESPN.
The news comes amid reports that Retzlaff intends to transfer from BYU this season.
As of last weekend, Retzlaff has anticipated the school will suspend him for seven games of the forthcoming football season for violating BYU’s honor code.
A civil lawsuit filed in May accused Retzlaff of battery, assault, and intentional infliction of emotional distress arising from an alleged incident in November 2023.
In a response to the lawsuit, Retzlaff denied the allegations, stating he and the woman had consensual sex and continued to communicate via text message into February of the following year.
“Mr. Retzlaff specifically and categorically denied each and every and all allegations that he bit, raped, or strangled [the woman], which are ridiculous and bizarre allegations, all of which are false and untrue,” the BYU star’s lawyer said in response.
BYU’s strict honor code forbids students from having sex outside marriage, which would likely result in Retzlaff receiving a prolonged suspension from the football team.
Rather than serve a penalty that would amount to more than half the regular season, it appears the quarterback will just look for another school to play for in 2025.
Retzlaff would face no prohibition from entering the transfer portal, as he has already graduated from BYU and NCAA rules don’t stop graduates from transferring at will.
BYU has not commented on the possibility of suspending Retzlaff.
The quarterback passed for 2,947 yards and 20 touchdowns last season, rushing for another 417 yards and 6 scores, while throwing 12 interceptions.
