Former Freshman All-American enters college football transfer portal after career season

The college football offseason may be underway for most programs around the country, but the action is really just getting started.

Though the NCAA Transfer Portal won't officially open for business until January 2, 2026, hundreds of players are already declaring their intentions to search for a new home.

While some of the available bodies are simply seeking for a new opportunity after failing to see the field at their previous institution, others are eyeing an upgrade with the potential to capitalize on their performance.

The move from the FCS to FBS hasn't been uncommon in the portal area. One of the most recent transfers from the Football Championship Subdivision should be a coveted name on the open market.

NC A&T All-American LB Joshua Iseah Testing Portal Waters

On Tuesday, North Carolina A&T linebacker Joshua Iseah revealed his intentions to transfer, per 247Sports Transfer Portal. Iseah is a veteran at the college level who has spent three years with the Aggies after signing with the program out of Charlotte, North Carolina.

In 2025, Iseah had the most productive season of his career, totaling 83 tackles, five tackles for loss, two interceptions, and four pass deflections in 12 games. He recorded 10+ tackles in four separate contests, including a season-high 15 tackles in a 38-12 defeat to Stony Brook on November 8.

According to PFF, Iseah saw 734 snaps on defense, the second-most on the team. His 76.1 overall grade was among the best on NC A&T's roster, and he only missed 10.6% of his tackles.

Iseah was previously named a Freshman All-American by FCS Football Central in 2023. In that campaign under former head coach Vincent Brown, Iseah recorded 59 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

"Congratulations to Josh on being named an SI Freshman All-American. It is a tremendous honor for him," stated a release from the university. "Josh is physically gifted, loves to compete, and, most importantly, is a great student. He's the kind of young man we are building our program's foundation around."

During his three seasons at NC A&T, Iseah appeared in 35 games, accumulating 173 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions, and four pass deflections.

The 6-foot-2, 238-pound linebacker is expected to have two seasons to play one at his next stop.

