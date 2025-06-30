BYU football star Jake Retzlaff faces ban, expected to transfer
One of the contenders in the crowded Big 12 football title picture is about to undergo a major and sudden quarterback change as Jake Retzlaff is expected to leave the program, according to multiple reports.
Retzlaff is planning to transfer from the school as he faces a seven-game suspension after admitting to having premarital sex, a violation of BYU’s honor code that was revealed during his response to a civil lawsuit alleging he sexually assaulted a woman in 2023.
The quarterback has denied the allegations through his legal representatives and said in a legal filing on Friday that he had consensual sex with the accuser.
BYU said it became aware of the lawsuit on the day it was filed and would follow the relevant Title IX protocols.
Cougars football coach Kalani Sitake said the school had no updates on the matter when speaking at the Big 12 football spring meetings later that month.
BYU has not commented on the possibility of suspending Retzlaff.
BYU’s honor code sets strict guidelines for students, including the prohibition of having sex before marriage.
Rather than serve a penalty that would amount to more than half the regular season, it appears the quarterback will just look for another school to play for in 2025.
Retzlaff has already graduated, so he will be allowed to enter the NCAA transfer portal without any hindrance.
Reports of the civil lawsuit against Retzlaff emerged in late May, when a woman, identified as “Jane Doe A.G.,” alleged the quarterback assaulted her in November 2023 in his home after they connected over social media and had been messaging for a month.
She is suing Retzlaff in civil court for alleged assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, asking the court for punitive damages from him.
“Mr. Retzlaff specifically and categorically denied each and every and all allegations that he bit, raped, or strangled [the woman], which are ridiculous and bizarre allegations, all of which are false and untrue,” the BYU star’s lawyer said in response.
The quarterback threw for 2,947 yards and 20 touchdowns last season, running for 417 additional yards and scoring 6 more times. He threw 12 interceptions.
