James Franklin has heated exchange with Penn State fan after Ohio State loss: Video
Moments after Penn State lost its eighth-straight game against Ohio State, Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin found himself in a brief exchange with an angry fan in the stands.
Walking towards the tunnel, Franklin heard a fan shouting something at him and then headed in his direction, pausing there and seeming to exchange words with a Penn State supporter.
While the loss marks another stumble in Franklin’s record against highly-ranked teams during his tenure, the Nittany Lions did get out to a good start against the Buckeyes.
Zion Tracy intercepted Ohio State quarterback Will Howard’s first pass of the game and returned it for a touchdown for the early 10-0 lead.
But the Buckeyes played their way back into the game, holding Penn State’s offense out of the end zone, including a signature goal-line stand over four plays from the 3-yard line.
The loss drops Penn State to 7-1 overall with a 4-1 mark in Big Ten play and effectively ends the team’s conference title prospects, and harms its national postseason chances.
And although the expansion of the College Football Playoff to 12 teams means this loss isn’t technically season-ending in terms of national title hopes, it does leave questions with how this roster is built to contend going forward.
