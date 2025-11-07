College Football HQ

James Franklin predicted to be named coach of major college football team amid rumors

James Franklin continues to be linked to one college football powerhouse program in ongoing rumors as the coaching carousel swirls.

Jonathan Adams

Sep 27, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin walks into Beaver Stadium prior to a game against the Oregon Ducks. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images
Penn State may have grown tired towards the end of the James Franklin era, but the longtime coach appears to have plenty of interest as the coaching carousel spins with more and more openings. Smart money is on Franklin landing a new gig sooner rather than later.

The bigger question is whether any of the SEC programs will come calling with four teams now in the market for a new head coach. For now, Franklin remains a heavy favorite to be named Virginia Tech's next coach.

Franklin's latest odds to be Virginia Tech's new coach is listed at 69%, per Kalshi. For context, James Madison's Bob Chesney is a distant second at 10%.

Let's dive into Franklin's potential fit with the Hokies.

Former Penn State HC James Franklin predicted to be named Virginia Tech's coach

USA Today's Paul Myerberg offered his predictions for the ever-growing list of college football coaching vacancies. The analyst predicts Virginia Tech will tab Franklin as the program's new head coach.

"Four seasons later, Franklin is by leaps and bounds the most impressive candidate in Virginia Tech’s orbit; if the two sides can come to an agreement, he’s the type of coach who can reverse the program’s decade-plus malaise and quickly bring the Hokies into ACC contention" Myerberg wrote on Thursday.

"... If Franklin goes to Auburn or opts to sit out next season, the Hokies would shift to Chesney or South Florida’s Alex Golesh."

Could James Franklin be in play at Auburn?

Franklin and Virginia Tech appear to be on a collision course, but one of the SEC programs getting involved could pose a threat to the Hokies' plans. CBS Sports' Chris Hummer, John Talty and Richard Johnson noted Auburn is a job to "keep an eye on" for Franklin.

"Franklin both wants to work and contractually has to work due to his 'duty to a mitigate' clause in his Penn State contract," CBS Sports detailed on Thursday. "He's come up as a candidate at Virginia Tech -- and the fan base has worked itself up into a lather about the possibility a hire that would have been a total pipe dream three months ago.

"The Hokies seem to have some momentum with Franklin, but Auburn, Florida and LSU are also jobs to keep an eye on with Franklin, who has, per sources, engaged with players and coaches recently to see what they thought about some of his potential landing spots."

Jonathan Adams
JONATHAN ADAMS

Jonathan Adams is a veteran sports writer who has written for notable outlets and interviewed some of the top athletes for more than 10 years. Since 2015, his sports coverage has been read by tens of millions and has been prominently featured on Heavy, NFL.com, Yahoo Sports, Pro Football Talk, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report and more. Jonathan is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and a voter for the Maxwell Award and Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year. He has interviewed many of the biggest stars in sports — Bryce Harper, Jayden Daniels, Justin Jefferson, Bijan Robinson and Micah Parsons to name a few — and has traveled the country to cover the College Football Playoff, NFL draft, Masters, March Madness, Senior Bowl, McDonald’s All-American Game and beyond. Jonathan Adams studied at the University of Central Florida and The Seattle School of Theology & Psychology. He holds master degrees in sport business management, business administration and theology & culture.

