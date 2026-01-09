Top 5 ACC college football transfer portal additions

The NCAA Transfer Portal for college football players has been open for one week. While action remains strong and the bulk of players who have entered are still available, a number of big-time talents have already come off the board and selected their new schools.

The ACC has the least representation of the Power 4 conferences among the top transfer portal players who have already made their college selections, but there are still a number of much-needed pickups from programs in the conference. Here are the Top 5 that standout among those already making decisions.

1. RB Quintrevion Wisner - Florida State

Quintrevion Wisner led the Texas Longhorns in rushing each of the past two seasons. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

One of four running backs to depart Texas via the Transfer Portal this session, Wisner is arguably the biggest prize of the bunch after leading the Longhorns in rushing each of the last two seasons. Wisner was an all-SEC third teamer following the 2024 season when he rushed for 1,064 yards and led all Longhorn ball carriers, including Jaydon Blue who would go on to become a fifth round NFL Draft pick for the Dallas Cowboys following that season.

Wisner made the decision to sign with Florida State on Tuesday, January 6. The Seminoles and head coach Mike Norvell need instant impact players after a second-straight disappointing season. Wisner’s experience and production should solidify the running game and help complement an offense that will be replacing starting quarterback Thomas Castellanos, who declared for the NFL Draft after the season.

2. WR Chase Hendricks - Cal

Chase Hendricks will be a valuable new weapon for Cal quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele next season. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

A breakout 2025 campaign led to Chase Hendricks being one of the most sought-after wide receivers in the Transfer Portal despite playing the last three seasons in the Mid-American Conference. Hendricks blasted out of the gate this past season, going over the century-mark in receiving yards in six of his first eight games. He finished with 71 receptions for 1,027 yards and seven touchdowns, leading the MAC in receiving yards.

Cal probably has the best ACC transfer portal class going so far, with eight total players committed including six on the offensive side of the football. New Cal head coach Tosh Lupoi is obviously focused on beefing up a Cal offense that ranked 13th in the ACC this past season in both yards per game and points per game. The addition of the 6-foot, 200-pound Hendricks, as well as Rutgers receiver transfer Ian Strong, should help quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, who had a solid season as a redshirt freshman starter in 2025.

3. EDGE Javion Hilson - Virginia Tech

A four-star recruit out of high school, Javion Hilson is now headed to play for James Franklin at Virginia Tech. | Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the Transfer Portal highlights most those players who have already produced at the college level, it also is a conduit for talented players to find a better fit after what may have been a slow start to their collegiate careers. Former Missouri edge defender Javion Hilson was a Top 50-ranked recruit coming out of high school just one year ago, but saw the field for just a handful of snaps in his freshman season for the Tigers.

Virginia Tech, of course, welcomes in new head coach James Franklin, who previously spent 12 seasons at Penn State. New coaches usually mean holes on the roster need to be filled first, but Franklin can obviously look toward the future as well after signing a five-year contract with the Hokies. Hilson came out of high school a lean 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, so it is not a big surprise he did not contribute as a true freshman, and should not dampen the expectations for his future at the college level

4. TE Dorian Thomas - Cal

Dorian Thomas was one of the top tight ends in the Portal after a breakout sophomore season for New Mexico. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One of the top tight ends in the Transfer Portal for this session, former New Mexico Lobo Dorian Thomas took advantage of big stages against programs like Michigan and Boise State to post big games that helped earn the sophomore tight end first team all-Mountain West honors this past season. His 56 total catches ranked third nationally among all tight ends, and he will have two more years of eligibility to use at Cal.

As mentioned earlier, Cal recently hired Tosh Lupoi as the Golden Bears’ new head coach, and he has made it a priority in this portal window to surround quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele with more weapons in Year 2 under center. Thomas is the reliable tight end that can help Sagapolutele moves the sticks and keep drives alive while also complementing a bolstered backfield and receiving corps with the additions of Chase Hendricks, Ian Strong and running back Adam Mohammed, who is coming over from Washington.

5. EDGE Tyler Thompson - Louisville

Tyler Thompson (40) tallied seven sacks for the North Carolina defense this past season. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While Cal probably has the best ACC transfer portal class going right now, Louisville has the biggest, already adding 18 players as of Friday morning. The Cardinals saw an exodus from their current roster when the Portal opened, so the big numbers are necessary. While several of those new additions could be highlighted here, the Cardinals grabbing edge rusher Tyler Thompson from ACC rival North Carolina is particularly interesting.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Thompson is a hybrid defender who can play out of a two-point or three-point stance. He totaled seven sacks among his 26 total tackles this past season as a sophomore. Louisville went 9-4 in 2025 under head coach Jeff Brohm, but the roster is going to look a lot different in 2026 than it did this past season, and having a defender like Thompson the Cardinals can count on to put pressure on the quarterback will be important.