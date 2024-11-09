Jaxson Dart injury update: Ole Miss QB exits Georgia game
Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart briefly exited in the first quarter of Saturday’s game against Georgia with an apparent left ankle injury before returning to the field later.
Dart was injured on a dropback as he threw a pass that was ultimately intercepted and had a noticeable limp as he walked off the field for further evaluation from team trainers.
The quarterback was unable to put any weight on the affected left ankle initially, according to ESPN sideline reporter Molly McGrath on the broadcast.
After being looked over by the Rebels’ medical team, Dart walked off the sideline and into the team’s locker room for a more detailed assessment.
But he was able to return to the Ole Miss sideline, albeit still with a visible limp as he walked, and re-entered the game with 5 minutes left in the first quarter.
In place of Dart, the Rebels momentarily fielded Justin Simmons at quarterback, and he led the team on a statement 75-yard drive over 10 plays that culminated in Ulysses Bentley scoring a touchdown that tied the game at 7-7 in the opening quarter.
Dart came into this weekend leading the SEC with 21 touchdowns and 3,210 passing yards on the season, completing nearly 72 percent of his pass attempts.
Dart is also the Rebels’ leading rusher as starting tailback Henry Parrish is expected to miss the remainder of the season after injuring his leg in the team’s victory against Arkansas.
Ole Miss debuted at No. 16 in the first College Football Playoff rankings and is hosting CFP No. 3 Georgia in a hugely important game that could have an effect on what the playoff looks like.
Just six combined points away from being undefeated, the Rebels come into the matchup with a 3-2 record in SEC play with losses against Kentucky and LSU, each by three points.
