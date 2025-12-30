Cowboys vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 18
The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are both coming off rare wins heading into this Week 18 matchup.
The Cowboys took down the Commanders 30-23 in Washington on Christmas Day, while the Giants blew out the Raiders 34-10 on Sunday.
The Giants are looking to end the season on a high note and get some revenge after losing to the Cowboys 40-37 in overtime back in Week 2. That was the Cowboys’ ninth-straight win over the Giants.
Who will finish the season with a win?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends, and my prediction for this matchup in Week 18.
Cowboys vs. Giants Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Cowboys -4.5 (-107)
- Giants +4.5 (-124)
Moneyline
- Cowboys: -218
- Giants: +180
Total
- 51.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Cowboys vs. Giants How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 4
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Cowboys record: 7-8-1
- Cowboys record: 3-13
Cowboys vs. Giants Betting Trends
- The Cowboys are 7-9 against the spread this season.
- The Giants are 8-8 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 12-4 in the Cowboys' games this season.
- The OVER is 10-6 in the Giants' games this season.
- The Cowboys are 3-5 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Giants are 3-4 against the spread at home this season.
Cowboys vs. Giants Injury Reports
Cowboys Injury Report
- DeMarvion Overshown – questionable
- Caelen Carson – questionable
- Ryan Flournoy – questionable
- Jake Ferguson – questionable
- Javonte Williams – questionable
- Shavon Revel Jr. – questionable
Giants Injury Report
- Rakeem Nunez-Roches – questionable
- Cordale Flott – questionable
- Theo Johnson – questionable
- Jevon Holland – questionable
Cowboys vs. Giants Key Player to Watch
Jaxson Dart, Quarterback, New York Giants
Jaxson Dart is looking to end his rookie season with a bang. The Giants quarterback has had his ups and downs through his first campaign, putting up just over 2,000 yards with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s also run for nine touchdowns, though, which is where he might be most dangerous.
Dart didn’t start in the first meeting against the Cowboys, so this will be his first chance to take on the division rival.
Dallas allows a league-high 253.6 passing yards per game, so Dart should be able to build on a solid rookie season in the finale.
Cowboys vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
There were 77 points in the first meeting between these two teams, and I’m expecting another high-scoring game even though neither side has anything to play for.
They’ve both trended heavily to the over this season, even when the line has been above 48. The Cowboys are 8-2 to the over with a high total, and the Giants are 2-0.
Look for a back-and-forth affair at the Meadowlands to close out the season.
Pick: Over 51.5 (-115)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $200 in bonus bets instantly.