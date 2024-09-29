Jeremiah Smith's insane catches for Ohio State get LeBron James' attention
Jeremiah Smith is already cementing a legacy in his first season at Ohio State, and the wide receiver added to it with a pair of must-see plays in the Buckeyes’ conference opener against Michigan State on Saturday night, even getting the attention of LeBron James.
Smith scored both as a receiver and a runner, and secured two highlight grabs in the second quarter when Ohio State was running its two-minute offensive drill, bringing in a 27-yarder that put the team in scoring position before adding the touchdown to cap it off.
NBA star and noted Ohio State football fan LeBron James reacted on X, saying: “JEREMIAH SMITH!!!! MAN KNOCK IT OFF!!!! MY GOODNESS O-H..”
Smith came into the game with 14 receptions for 281 yards and four touchdowns already on the year, but added a rushing touchdown to his repertoire with a 19-yard score in the second quarter.
The No. 1 ranked recruit in the 2024 class, Smith has now scored touchdowns in every game this season, becoming the first Ohio State true freshman player to find the end zone in the first four games of his career.
And there’s plenty more where that came from.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams