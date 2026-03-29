Jeremiah Smith, a wide receiver for the Ohio State Buckeyes, is considered one of the best players in the country. He earned the title of freshman All-American in 2024 and was named a unanimous All-American in 2025.

Smith also won a national championship during his freshman year and was awarded the Rose Bowl MVP in 2024.

Smith has recorded a total of 163 catches for 2,558 yards and 27 touchdowns during his two seasons in Columbus, firmly establishing himself as one of the top prospects for the 2027 NFL Draft. However, as spring practices begin, it’s not his production drawing attention—it’s what he revealed about the current state of college football.

Smith revealed he received transfer portal interest following the season, mentioning that one program pursued him aggressively. However, he made it clear his future was never in doubt.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrates a first down. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I knew, especially at the end of that game, that a certain program was going to come at me very hard. Not gonna say no names, I think everybody here knows who it was. But I wasn’t goin’ nowhere.”

Smith did not disclose which team he was referring to, but one possibility is the Miami Hurricanes football. As a Miami native, he nearly chose the Hurricanes out of high school before committing to Ohio State. Their recent College Football Playoff win over the Buckeyes only adds fuel to that speculation.

But Smith’s comments point to something much bigger than one program; they expose a growing issue that continues to blur the lines across the sport. While Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals and the transfer portal have created more opportunities for players, they have also opened the door to a system that is increasingly difficult to regulate.

For example, Smith never entered the transfer portal, which raises a fair question: why isn’t this considered tampering? Technically, tampering occurs when a program directly contacts a player. But in reality, communication through third parties, agents, collectives or representatives exists in a gray area that is far harder to enforce.

That’s the real issue: this isn’t just a loophole, it’s a system that is being openly worked around. Programs don’t need to break rules if the structure itself allows indirect recruiting to happen without consequences. And as more high-profile players like Smith acknowledge these situations publicly, it becomes harder to ignore how common they’ve become.

If nothing changes, this won’t slow down; it will only escalate. The combination of NIL money and transfer freedom has created an environment where continuous recruiting never truly stops. And unless there is clearer regulation or meaningful enforcement, the gap between what’s allowed and what’s actually happening will continue to grow.

At some point, either the NCAA steps in with stronger guidelines or players begin to speak more openly about these experiences. Until then, the “Wild West” era of college football isn’t going anywhere; it’s just getting started.