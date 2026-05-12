The 2025 college football season was packed with storylines, from the abrupt firings of James Franklin (Penn State) and Brian Kelly (LSU) to Lane Kiffin's controversial move from Oxford to Baton Rouge, and the breakthrough of the Indiana Hoosiers football.

Traditional powers stumbled, the expanded playoff created weekly chaos, and by January, the sport had drifted into a new era where roster construction through the transfer portal mattered almost as much as recruiting.

The season ultimately ended with the Hoosiers defeating the Miami Hurricanes in the national championship game after Miami’s improbable playoff run shocked the sport.

Now, just four months later, one of the most influential voices in college football believes Miami is about to finish the job.

Appearing Tuesday on "The Pat McAfee Show," Kirk Herbstreit made his boldest preseason declaration yet: “I think Miami might be the team to win it all this year.”

Co-host Anthony DiGuilio immediately pointed to transfer quarterback Darian Mensah as a possible upgrade over Carson Beck, while Herbstreit highlighted the return of star running back Mark Fletcher Jr. as another reason the Hurricanes look loaded heading into 2026.

"I think Miami might be the team to win the National Championship this year..



That team is loaded" ~ @KirkHerbstreit #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/LRo6gB08uU — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 12, 2026

Miami already proved last season it could survive playoff-level trench warfare. The Hurricanes had the stingiest defense in the country and beat Ohio State in what was labeled the biggest upset in College Football Playoff history before reaching the title game.

The difference now is that Mario Cristobal may have upgraded the most important position on the field.

Mensah arrives after throwing for 3,973 yards and 34 touchdowns at Duke, earning second-team All-ACC honors and emerging as one of the most coveted quarterbacks in the portal.

Unlike Beck, who operated more as a traditional pocket passer, Mensah brings mobility, downfield aggression, and a quicker improvisational style that fits Miami’s increasingly explosive offense.

Duke quarterback Darian Mensah (10) looks to throw against Virginia during the 2025 ACC Championship | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Hurricanes didn't stop there.

Miami also retained superstar receiver Malachi Toney, who set the school’s single-season reception record as a freshman, while Mark Fletcher Jr. returns after becoming the emotional engine of Miami’s playoff rushing attack, producing 1,192 yards and 12 TDs on 216 touches (5.5 yards per carry).

Transfer additions like defensive end Damon Wilson, one of the best players in the portal, and receiver Cooper Barkate, Mensah's top target at Duke, have strengthened a roster that already looked championship-ready.

Freshman offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell is also widely viewed as a potential cornerstone piece, and four-star wide receivers Somourian Wingo and Milan Parris, the No. 11 and No. 13 wideouts in the 2026 class, are also expected to make an immediate impact.

Miami is landing a stud in 5-star prospect Jackson Cantwell @jcantwell2499



Freakish measurables at 6’8” 315lbs and was an Under Armour All-America game captain as a junior



(Game film via @Hudl) pic.twitter.com/lVkkaPXcyJ — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) May 13, 2025

But the bigger story is what a championship would represent.

For Miami, it would officially end two decades of wandering through college football’s wilderness. The Hurricanes have spent years trapped between nostalgia and relevance, constantly chasing the shadow of “The U” dynasty years.

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal reacts after the College Football Playoff National Championship game | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Winning a national title in the NIL and transfer portal era would validate Cristobal’s aggressive roster-building philosophy and prove Miami can still operate as a national recruiting superpower in modern college football.

The pressure, however, will be enormous. Miami is no longer sneaking up on anyone. Last year’s Hurricanes played with underdog freedom. This season, they'll have a target on their back.