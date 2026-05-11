Rece Davis Reveals Who Should Go No. 1 in the 2027 NFL Draft and It's Not Arch Manning

Arch Manning may be the biggest name in college football, but that does not automatically make him the best player in the sport or the safest bet to go No. 1 overall in the 2027 NFL Draft.

That conversation is far more complicated than many people want to admit.

Quarterbacks dominate the top of the NFL Draft because the position is the most important in sports. Teams convince themselves every year that finding the next franchise quarterback changes everything. Most of the time, that logic wins out regardless of who the best overall player actually is.

However, ESPN’s Rece Davis believes there is another player who deserves serious consideration for the top spot.

Ohio State Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) runs after catching the ball. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

That player is Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

"I think it's going to go great," Davis said on the 'College GameDay Podcast.' "Not only because Arthur Smith is a really good coach and had success in the NFL, but any coach would tell you it's a great thing to start with Jeremiah Smith. Who, regardless of what quarterbacks come out, I'm not sure I wouldn't take No. 1 overall anyway in the draft."

Honestly, that opinion is not nearly as crazy as it sounds.

Smith has looked like a future NFL superstar since the moment he stepped on the field at Ohio State. Through two seasons, he has already totaled 163 catches for 2,558 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Those are elite numbers even before considering the level of competition he faces every week in the Big Ten.

More importantly, Smith changes the geometry of the field in a way very few players can. Defenses completely alter their coverages because of him. That kind of impact is what separates great players from generational ones.

The interesting part of this debate is that Manning and Smith represent two completely different draft conversations.

Manning still carries projection. He improved significantly throughout last season after a rough start, finishing with 2,012 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and only two interceptions over Texas’ final stretch. The talent is obvious, and the upside is massive.

But Smith already looks proven. There is far less guesswork involved when evaluating him. He has elite size, elite body control, elite production and elite consistency. NFL teams know exactly what kind of player he is becoming. That matters.

The reality is that wide receivers rarely go No. 1 overall because quarterbacks will almost always be prioritized. The last receiver selected first overall was Keyshawn Johnson in 1996. That alone shows how difficult it is for a non-quarterback to climb to the top of the draft board.

Still, Smith might be talented enough to force that conversation.

There are players who produce big numbers in college football, and then there are players who look different from everyone else on the field. Smith belongs in the second category. Every time he touches the football, he looks like the best athlete on the field. That is why Davis’ take carries weight.

If Manning has the massive breakout season many expect, he will probably remain the favorite to go No. 1 overall simply because of positional value. But if Smith continues his current trajectory, there is a legitimate argument that he is the best player in college football regardless of position.

And frankly, arguments like that are usually reserved for generational talents.