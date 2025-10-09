Joel Klatt is 'big believer' of Big 12 program after six weeks
Texas Tech’s rise through the first half of the 2025 season has caught the attention of one of college football’s most respected voices. On Wednesday’s episode of The Joel Klatt Show, the Fox Sports analyst praised the Red Raiders for their dominance through six weeks and highlighted their upcoming matchup against Arizona State as a pivotal moment in the Big 12 race.
Klatt said Texas Tech’s performance to this point has positioned them as the favorite to win the conference and potentially push for a College Football Playoff berth. “But that Texas Tech–Arizona State game, that’s the one what we’ll really know,” Klatt said. “We’ll really have a quality understanding of what Tech can do to finish this season to put themselves in a position to be in the College Football Playoff. Again, I’m a big believer in Texas Tech. That’s a good football team. It’s a really good football team. They’re good in a lot of different areas.”
The Red Raiders’ next big test comes at Arizona State after a decisive win at Houston, one that reinforced why Klatt is so confident in head coach Joey McGuire’s program.
Texas Tech’s Dominant Start Strengthens Big 12 Playoff Outlook
Texas Tech remained unbeaten with a 35-11 win over Houston, improving to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in conference play. Quarterback Behren Morton threw for 345 yards and a touchdown, while running back J’Koby Williams added two scores on the ground. The Red Raiders have won every game by at least 24 points, outscoring opponents 243-56.
McGuire credited his players for handling adversity on the road. “There were teams that went on the road that were expected to win and didn’t,” McGuire said. “Our team handled the adversity.”
Texas Tech’s offense, ranked among the best in the nation, piled up 552 total yards against Houston. Morton connected with Cameron Dickey for a 69-yard touchdown that helped break the game open, and wide receiver Caleb Johnson led the team with 114 receiving yards. The defense was just as impressive, holding Houston to 11 points while forcing two interceptions.
Linebacker Jacob Rodriguez highlighted the defensive effort with two tackles for loss, two pass breakups, and a key interception. “Everybody up front made it easy,” Rodriguez said. “Creating all the lanes I was able to run through to make plays.”
Big 12 Matchups Will Define the Conference Race
Klatt pointed to Week 8 as a defining moment for the Big 12, with multiple critical matchups that could shape the College Football Playoff conversation. “Also in Week 8: Utah-BYU. Everything’s going to shake out Week 8 in the Big 12,” Klatt said. “That’s a huge one. But that Texas Tech–Arizona State game, that’s the one where we’ll really know [what to make of the Big 12].”
The Red Raiders face a Kansas team this weekend before turning their attention to Arizona State. Texas Tech leads the nation in total offense at 568.8 yards per game, ranks second in scoring at 48.6 points per game, and has a defense allowing just 11.2 points on average. Those numbers, paired with a +6 turnover margin, underline why Klatt views them as a complete team capable of contending for more than just the Big 12 title.
Morton, who has battled through multiple injuries in past seasons, continues to lead one of the most efficient passing attacks in college football. Still, he believes the team hasn’t peaked. “There’s a next level that no one has seen,” Morton said.
The Red Raiders will host Kansas on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET before their pivotal trip to face Arizona State on October 18.