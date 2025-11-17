Joel Klatt names college football powerhouse that is 'too one-dimensional' to win a national championship
Alabama’s loss to Oklahoma was one of the defining results of the weekend, a 23-21 upset that threw the College Football Playoff race into chaos and reignited familiar doubts about the Crimson Tide’s balance. The defeat ended a 17-game home winning streak at Bryant-Denny Stadium and marked head coach Kalen DeBoer’s first loss in Tuscaloosa.
Despite Alabama’s offensive firepower, a string of mistakes proved costly, from turnovers to a missed field goal, allowing Oklahoma to escape with the win.
For the Sooners, the victory was their second top-tier road upset in three weeks after toppling Tennessee earlier in November. Eli Bowen’s 87-yard interception return for a touchdown and a stifling defensive finish sealed it, giving Oklahoma six takeaways over its last two games.
The Sooners scored 17 points off Alabama turnovers, relying on opportunism rather than offensive dominance to secure the win.
Quarterback Ty Simpson threw for 326 yards and a touchdown but couldn’t convert on a critical fourth-down pass in the final minute. Alabama’s rushing attack and offensive line faltered, failing to protect the ball or sustain drives late. The result underscored what college football analyst Joel Klatt described Monday as the Tide’s fundamental flaw: being too one-dimensional.
Joel Klatt Calls Alabama “Too One-Dimensional” to Win a Title
During The Joel Klatt Show, Klatt said Alabama’s limitations extend beyond this loss. “From Bama’s perspective, this is exactly why I don’t view them as a national championship contender,” Klatt said. “Even if they were able to go and win the SEC, I still think they’re not going to be able to get through a playoff and win a national championship because of that.”
He expanded on the theme, citing structural issues that have persisted throughout the season. “They have flaws and they will run into a matchup where they will lose again this season,” Klatt continued. “They are not going to line up and win the rest of their games. They’re too one-dimensional.”
Klatt emphasized that his comments weren’t rooted in bias, praising both DeBoer and Simpson for their roles in keeping Alabama competitive. “I love Alabama. Alabama is so good for the sport,” he said. “I love Kalen DeBoer. Ty Simpson is amazing. I love watching them. I love everything about Alabama.”
While Alabama remains mathematically alive in the SEC race, the road ahead is narrow. The team must first rebound against Eastern Illinois on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on SECN+, then prepare for the Iron Bowl against Auburn, where any remaining playoff hopes will hinge on regaining balance on both sides of the ball.