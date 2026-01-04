$2.1 million QB weighs 2026 NFL Draft decision after College Football Playoff loss

The offseason ahead of the 2026 season is eventful for many players. With the transfer portal open, thousands of college football players are explosing transfer options. That said, the NFL Draft opens for underclassmen on January 5th, except for CFP competitors, who may declare on January 23rd.

While only third-year players or later are eligible for the NFL Draft, there are still plenty of players trying to weigh the decisions to either return to school, hit the transfer portal, or enter the NFL Draft. Those players have the most complicated offseason.

Alabama QB Ty Simpson is perhaps foremost among those players weighing options. On3.com projects an NIL valuation of $2.1 million for Simpson in the 2026 season. That figure ranks 19th of all college athletes, and includes four college basketball players.

Simpson has also commanded significant respect as an NFL Draft prospect. Draft guru Mel Kiper has Simpson as the third projected QB on his 2026 NFL Draft board, trailing only Indiana's Fernando Mendoza and Oregon's Dante Moore.

Simpson's agent Peter Webb told On3, "No decisions have been made about Ty declaring for the Draft at this point, and he is still evaluating everything with his family and close advisors."

The other issue here is that if Simpson's value is $2.1 million, it would likely be more on the open market. Cincinnati QB Brendan Sorsby, for instance, has been valued by some at over $5 million. If that figure is accurate, it would not be surprising if Simpson commanded a similar value.

In 2025, Simpson took over at Alabama after throwing only 50 total passes in his first three years at UA. He passed for 3,567 yards and 28 touchdowns in leading the Tide to the College Football Playoff and a second-round battle with Indiana. With other QBs like Brendan Sorsby, Sam Leavitt, or others headlining the portal, it's not hard to imagine that Simpson would be at the top of the group.

Meanwhile, 2026 NFL Draft valuation says that the pure finances of the decision could be tough. A $2.1 million price tag for 2026 would be the rookie scale amount for picks 39-41 of the Draft. On the other hand, $5 million would be the rookie scale amount for the 11th pick.

Simpson thus is stuck trying to firm up his NIL market situation, weigh his NFL Draft decision, and decide what role competing at Alabama versus potentially playing in the NFL would pay. It's an interesting situation, but it's also unsurprising that Simpson is still weighing his options.