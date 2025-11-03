Joel Klatt names historic college football programs that are ‘coming after’ Lane Kiffin
Lane Kiffin’s name continues to swirl around college football’s coaching carousel as major programs look for leadership. During Monday’s episode of The Joel Klatt Show, Fox analyst Joel Klatt detailed why he believes multiple powerhouses, including Florida and LSU, will pursue the Ole Miss head coach.
The speculation follows Ole Miss’ rise to an 8-1 record, keeping the Rebels firmly in the College Football Playoff conversation. Klatt praised Kiffin’s offensive system and his connection to Oxford, but he also warned that the silence around a potential contract extension could create distractions down the stretch.
The buzz grew louder after Florida dismissed Billy Napier on Oct. 19 and LSU parted ways with Brian Kelly just one week later. As Klatt sees it, Kiffin’s refusal to publicly shut down rumors only fuels the conversation about his future and Ole Miss’ stability heading into November.
Joel Klatt Predicts Florida and LSU Will Pursue Lane Kiffin
Klatt addressed the situation bluntly, saying, “Florida is coming after Lane Kiffin, period. LSU will absolutely talk with and try to interview Lane Kiffin. There’s not a doubt in my mind. In fact, I know one of them for a fact.”
He noted that several high-profile coaches have already taken their names out of the running for open jobs, including Oregon’s Dan Lanning, Nebraska’s Matt Rhule, and Indiana’s Curt Cignetti. Klatt said that unless Kiffin follows their lead and publicly commits to Ole Miss, distractions could begin to creep in.
“The longer that Lane Kiffin doesn’t sign an extension or come out and emphatically turn these jobs down,” Klatt explained, “the distraction is going to creep up at Ole Miss.”
While Kiffin has publicly downplayed speculation, he hasn’t directly addressed Florida or LSU. His win over South Carolina showed a Rebels team still locked in, but even Kiffin acknowledged that crowd energy and focus will be vital down the stretch. With Ole Miss in the top 10 nationally in total offense and still chasing the SEC crown, the program’s next few weeks will shape both its season and its coach’s future.
The Rebels will host the Citadel on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on SEC Network+.