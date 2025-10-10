Joel Klatt details how Indiana can make its second straight College Football Playoff
Indiana’s rise from a basketball-first school to a legitimate College Football Playoff contender has been one of the sport’s most unexpected stories over the last few seasons.
The Hoosiers are 5-0 and ranked No. 7, entering Saturday’s road showdown at No. 3 Oregon as one of the season’s biggest surprises. Led by head coach Curt Cignetti and quarterback Fernando Mendoza, Indiana has gone from underdog to mainstay in the national conversation.
But as Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt explained on Wednesday’s episode of The Joel Klatt Show, the Hoosiers’ path to a second straight playoff berth may hinge on a crucial matchup in November. “If Curt Cignetti wants to make a second straight CFP, I think they have to beat Penn State on the road,” Klatt said, referring to Indiana’s Week 11 trip to Happy Valley. That game, Klatt argued, could determine whether the Hoosiers can overcome resume concerns and secure another postseason spot.
Indiana will first travel to Oregon this weekend for a top-10 clash that could also shape its playoff trajectory. Both teams enter unbeaten, with Oregon favored by 7.5 points.
Joel Klatt Points to Penn State as Indiana’s Defining Test
Klatt outlined why the road trip to Penn State on November 8 might be Indiana’s most pivotal moment of the season. “Regardless of what happens for Penn State against Ohio State, this one’s going to be massive for Indiana,” he said. “They win one of those two games, they’re going to be in.”
The Hoosiers’ nonconference schedule, while productive, doesn’t carry the same weight as other playoff hopefuls. Klatt noted that Indiana’s resume “is not going to look fantastic,” despite dominant wins like the 53-point blowout of Illinois. “Even though I think that’s a really good team, a really good team,” Klatt added, he emphasized that Indiana must secure a signature win to validate its playoff case.
Indiana’s statistical profile supports its contender status. The Hoosiers rank top-five nationally in scoring offense (47.8 points per game) and scoring defense (9.6 points allowed). Mendoza has thrown 16 touchdowns to one interception, while wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. and running back Roman Hemby lead a balanced, explosive attack.
Still, Klatt’s assessment underlines that success in the Big Ten’s toughest environments remains the final step for Indiana’s legitimacy.
Indiana’s Growth Under Cignetti Faces Ultimate Road Test
Cignetti’s team has already shown its mettle. Indiana edged Iowa 20-15 in its closest game of the year, a finish sealed by Mendoza’s 49-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Sarratt with less than two minutes left. The win reflected a grittier version of last season’s breakout squad—one more capable of surviving adversity rather than relying solely on offensive dominance.
Now comes the opportunity to measure that growth. Oregon’s offense ranks sixth nationally in scoring and ninth in total yardage, while its defense allows just 12.2 points per game. The Ducks have already beaten Penn State at home and boast one of college football’s most complete rosters.
Indiana’s defense, led by transfers and experienced veterans, will be tested by Oregon quarterback Dante Moore’s precision passing and Dierre Hill Jr.’s dynamic rushing. Inside the locker room, players such as linebacker Aiden Fisher and receiver Elijah Sarratt have embraced the moment, insisting the Hoosiers belong on this stage.
Klatt’s comments capture the essence of Indiana’s challenge: it must prove that last year’s playoff appearance wasn’t a fluke. A win at Oregon or Penn State could do just that.
Indiana will face Oregon on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.