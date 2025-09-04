Joel Klatt issues blunt reality check to Bryce Underwood ahead of Oklahoma game
Bryce Underwood, starting at QB for Michigan as a true freshman, is basically unprecedented. But Joel Klatt of Fox Sports had some cautionary words for the talented young passer as he prepares for his first road game. After an easy home win over New Mexico, Underwood now goes on the road to face No. 18 Oklahoma. Klatt contemplated that shift.
Klatt's take
We should be more aware about guys making their first start on the road at quarterback. Because it is difficult. And you have no ability as a quarterback to recreate that environment or even imagine what it's going to feel like to walk out there on the road. I think that Norman is going to be on fire. I really do. That is a great fan base. Oklahoma's a great and proud program. In many ways, one of the preeminent programs in all of the sport, and they're looking to bounce back, and this is a big game for them.... And it's a game that they certainly feel that they've got an advantage with the true freshman quarterback on the other side.- Joel Klatt
Indeed, Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium promises to be rocking on Saturday. "The Palace on the Prairie," as the facility is known, seats over 83,000. While everyone has a hot take on which stadium is the loudest or toughest to play in, it's worth noting that EA Sports ranked Gaylord Stadium as the eighth toughest stadium to play in for it's College Football 26 video game.
Underwood's performance
Of course, Underwood is no normal quarterback. One of the most-hyped recruiting targets of all time, he decommitted from LSU and picked Michigan shortly before Early Signing Day. Word of his massive NIL package circulates freely, and he generally ranks among the top handful of highest paid players in college football.
In his first start, Underwood completed 21 of 31 pass attempts for 251 yards and a touchdown. That said, Michigan was a massive favorite over a New Mexico team coming off eight consecutive losing seasons and the Wolverines' 34-17 victory wasn't overwhelming. To Klatt's point, Week 2 promises a much more challenging starting experience.