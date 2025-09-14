Joel Klatt names best team in college football after Week 3
Joel Klatt says Ohio State is the best team in college football after Week 3. The Fox analyst posted his new Top 10 on X with the Buckeyes at No. 1, followed by LSU, Oregon, Penn State and Georgia. Miami, Oklahoma, Texas, Florida State and Utah to round out his list.
The Buckeyes have allowed one touchdown or fewer in every game and gave up only 181 yards to Ohio, while the offense has posted 46.3 points per game and a third-down rate of 46.4%. Julian Sayin’s 347 yards and three touchdowns against Ohio included two scoring strikes to Jeremiah Smith, who had nine catches for 153 yards. The run game has been efficient as well at 5.6 yards per carry, with Bo Jackson’s 109 yards Saturday showing that
Through three games, Ohio State is 3-0 with wins over Texas (14-7), Grambling State (70-0) and Ohio (37-9). The Buckeyes have outscored opponents 121-16 and are averaging 46.3 points and 475.3 yards per game (283.3 passing, 192 rushing). Sayin has 779 passing yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions, Smith leads with 20 catches for 315 yards and three scores, and freshman RB Jackson has 217 rushing yards. Against Ohio on Saturday, Ohio State rolled up 572 total yards and held the Bobcats to 181.
Ohio State remained No. 1 in the AP Top 25 entering Week 3, receiving 57 of 65 first-place votes. ESPN's Football Power Index updated Sunday has Oregon at No. 1 and Ohio State at No. 2 (FPI rating 22.3). The model projects the Buckeyes for 10.6 wins, a 77.4% chance to make the College Football Playoff and a 13.7% chance to win the national title.
Week 3 performance by Ohio State opponents
The Texas offense continues to struggle but they were able to beat up on UTEP, 27-10. Arch Manning ran for two touchdowns as the Longhorns improved to 2-1. Grambling State won a 37-31 overtime thriller against Kentucky State on a defensive touchdown, moving to 2-1. And with Ohio’s Week 3 result against Ohio State, the Bobcats slipped to 1-2.
Ohio State’s remaining schedule
- Sept. 27 at Washington
- Oct. 4 vs. Minnesota
- Oct. 11 at Illinois
- Oct. 18 at Wisconsin
- Nov. 1 vs. Penn State
- Nov. 8 at Purdue
- Nov. 15 vs. UCLA
- Nov. 22 vs. Rutgers
- Nov. 29 at Michigan