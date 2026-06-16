Joel Klatt Names College Football Playoff Contender That Will Fall Short of Expectations

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are hoping to get back to the College Football Playoff and make another run at a national championship.

The Fighting Irish made it to the national championship in 2024 before losing to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Then in 2025, the team started 0-2, before rattling off 10 straight wins and feeling like they were in a good spot to make the College Football Playoff again.

However, after the conference championship weekend, the Fighting Irish were jumped by the Miami Hurricanes, despite neither team playing that weekend.

Joel Klatt Questions Whether 11.5 Win Total is Realistic

Now, they are hoping to use that as motivation to put together a long run this year. Oddsmakers seem to believe they will. The Fighting Irish have the best over/under win total in college football at 11.5 games.

However, Fox Sports' Joel Klatt revealed on "The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football Podcast" that he doesn't feel Notre Dame will hit the over during the regular season.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, center, after the Blue-Gold spring game at Notre Dame Stadium. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I just can't guarantee that Notre Dame is going to go undefeated," Klatt said. "You're telling me you cannot lose a football game. You get the wrong injury at the wrong time. You get a quarterback who goes down in the middle of the third quarter. Hopefully, it doesn't happen, but what if it does? ... For me, my pick is going to be under."

Roster Transition Creates Key Offensive Uncertainty

There is good reason to believe Notre Dame won't go undefeated in the regular season. They haven't had an undefeated regular season since 2018 under Brian Kelly. They went 12-0 before losing 30-3 to the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff.

On top of history not being on their side, they also have to replace two star running backs. Jeremiyah Love rushed for 1,372 yards and 18 scores, while Jadarian Price rushed for 674 yards and 11 scores. They were both selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

CJ Carr and the Schedule Shape the Ceiling

The Fighting Irish will have to prove they can still maintain a strong rushing attack without those two, but history suggests Notre Dame will likely have someone step up. The positive is having redshirt sophomore CJ Carr at quarterback.

He threw for 2,741 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions, while completing 66.6% of his passes last season. That performance has led him to be the favorite to win this season's Heisman Trophy at +750, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The other benefit is Notre Dame's schedule. They play on the road against the BYU Cougars and host the Miami Hurricanes and the SMU Mustangs.

It's not a daunting schedule, although the Miami game will be a big one for both teams' CFP hopes.

If they can get past that, Notre Dame will have a great chance at going undefeated and then winning the national championship for the first time in nearly four decades.